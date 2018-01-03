Translated by Ollie Richardson

Despite a decrease in both the frequency of shelling and the tension on the contact line, we continue to record the facts of criminal actions concerning civilians in territory that is temporarily under the control of Ukraine, said the second-in-command of the Armed Forces of the DPR Eduard Basurin.

Thus, Basurin stated that the residents of the occupied Krasnogorovka appealed to the DPR and reported that now in their city the cases of marauding have become frequent. And if earlier they happened in secret and representatives of the illegal armed formations “Right Sector” and the “Ukrainian Volunteer Army” were responsible in general, then now representatives of the UAF are also involved.

“More precisely — the military personnel of the 3rd battalion of the 30th separate mechanised brigade, which is deployed in the same place, who Vinnik I.I. tries to command,” said Basurin.

He also disclosed the details of an incident:

“On January 1st one of the residents, after returning home, saw how military personnel of the UAF left her apartment and took out a heater and several warm clothes. To the question ‘What are you doing?!’ she received the answer – ‘You don’t need this anymore, separatist – there won’t be any of you left here soon’.”

In addition, Basurin described more serious crimes of the UAF in the occupied territories: