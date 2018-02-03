Translated by Ollie Richardson

19:10:38

03/02/2018



The Ukrainian side continues to shell the territory of the DPR. This week it was shelled for the first time by UAF tanks, which fired six shells all at the positions of the DPR. This was reported by the second-in-command of the Armed Forces of the DPR Eduard Basurin.

In the Donetsk direction the enemy used mortars, IFV, different types of grenade launchers, and small arms to try to provoke units of the Armed Forces of the DPR into opening fire from forbidden [by Minsk Agreements – ed] arms. In the adjacent areas of the settlements Yasinovataya, Krutaya Balka, the area of the airport, and the Petrovsky district of Donetsk 14 shells of 120 mm caliber and 39 shells of 82mm caliber were released.

In the Gorlovka direction the enemy also used IFV, different types of grenade launchers, and small arms.

The area of the settlement of Verkhnetoretskoye was subjected to shelling.

In the Mariupol direction the enemy used grenade launchers and small arms. For the first time in a week areas of the settlements Kominternovo, Leninskoye, and Sahanka were subjected to shelling.

In total over the last few days 14 violations of the ceasefire regime by the UAF were recorded.