Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

01:24:37

29/11/2017

From the editor: this material was published

However, despite the fact that the rumours about Ukraine’s reception of a percentage of refugees from the Middle East appear not for the first time, the editors of “24” decided to publish this article. Perhaps, according to the information contained in it, this is something more than just rumours.

“It’s not a secret for anybody that Western Europeans, to put it mildly, don’t have a very good attitude towards their Eastern neighbours, especially those who come from non-EU countries. The grounds for such unfriendliness are, in fact, well known. It is impossible to call such countries as, for example, Moldova or Ukraine – which are seeking EU membership, civilised and democratic. But the desire of these countries to help the EU in addressing some of the issues is commendable. This concerns Ukraine’s readiness to accept and to shelter refugees from Europe.

The influx of refugees for several years represents a constant headache for the European continent. The policy of multiculturalism and tolerance, which was organised by Angela Merkel, has not justified itself. And millions of migrants from the Middle East and North Africa flooded Europe – at the same time they do not want to integrate into European society and try to impose their rules of the game. Thus, a dangerous situation now develops in Europe, there are already ethnic and religious conflicts. Improvement in the near future should not be expected… And yet, there’s something positive.

1. It is very good that Horst Seehofer (Prime Minister of Bavaria) defeated Merkel on the issue of limit restrictions (legal restrictions on the number of refugees that Germany can take in a year). Hurrah!

2. Ukraine expressed its readiness by the end of 2018 to receive 20,000 refugees from Europe. We can assume that Ukraine, first of all, would accept migrants from Bavaria. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Berlin and Kiev agreed on a program of action. According to it, Ukraine launched a campaign to create the foundations for friendly relations towards refugees, which is funded by the Federal Ministry of Finance of Germany. The main goal of the project is the transformation of Ukraine into ‘a region that is tolerant towards refugees and asylum seekers’. This was reported by the expert of the legal and consular department of the German Embassy in Kiev Dorote Mechkovski, during the round table ‘Refugees in Ukraine. Debunking the myths’.

Ukraine makes another step towards the European community, allowing the reception of migrants. But the most important thing is that our institutions started to act to reduce the number of migrants in our country. Germany receives more than 1.5 million migrants annually! It is a pity that some EU countries neglect European solidarity and forget that we must overcome all difficulties together… If Ukraine will receive several thousands of refugees, it will ease the financial burden on the Germans. Thank you for Your help, Mr Poroshenko!”