Translated by Ollie Richardson

21:31:39

04/06/2017



On May 27th, 2017, the city of Berdyansk on the bank of the Azov Sea in a wonderful location – the Sun Resort hotel – hosted the professional fashion day for the season Autumn-Winter 2017-2018 named “Berdyansk Fashion Day”. This was reported by the organizers of the event on the corresponding page on Facebook.

Stalker Zone note:

If you find yourself feeling confused and disturbed by what you see in the photos and videos, it is apparently because you does not possess the required artistic perception. These are real EU values on display.

