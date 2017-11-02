Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

For those who are interested in the global agenda and want to learn more about the reasons for and consequences of the events occurring in the world, last Saturday in the Sreda cafe the latest lecture within the framework of the project of the Agency of Modern Communications “Concepthub” took place.

The “Concepthub” project is a series of free educational lectures by famous Russian scientists and experts about politics, economy, and topical issues in the global agenda. Within the framework of the project each participant can share his vision of the situation concerning this or that question, offer possible solutions for the discussed problem, and ask a question to the expert.

Such a format of meetings in a cafe with a cup of coffee is very attractive for students, civil youth activists, and allows to simply, but brightly talk about complex things.

This time, conversation was about Syria and Turkey, the role of Russia in world political arena, and about relations with countries of the Middle East, extremism, and terrorism. A lecture on the subject “Russia in global politics: The Middle East” was given to the Tyumen audience by the former employee of the Russian President Administration and the Russian Foreign Ministry, Director of the Institute for Strategic Studies and Predictions of the Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia, coordinator of Middle East studies, and expert on the Middle East and North Africa Dmitry Egorchenkov (Moscow).

What conclusions and thoughts arise? One of the basic emotions of a person is a sense of justice. And its infringement results every time in a need to correct the situation in one way or another. Sometimes this feeling is restrained for some minutes or days, which doesn’t lead to fatal consequences. But sometimes — for decades and even centuries. And then a certain psychotype forms in a society of restrained opportunities: homo extremus, a person with extreme views. In the conditions of an information boom, the development of the Internet, means of communication, and the leaking of secret knowledge, a psychologically, socially, morally, and financially stricken person comes out, as is said, into the operational space. They are sure that the world needs reorganization and intend to reorganize it not for a hundred or two hundred years, but during their own life. And in this regard they become an adherent of extremism — a system of extreme views and extreme methods of political struggle.

The distribution in society of extremist ideas, the formation of extremist groups, and their uncontrollability and danger to the authorities and society is always a signal to the ruling class that it became isolated in achieving its own egoistical interests, it lost touch with reality and degraded.

According to Dmitry Egorchenkov, in a competitive fight for resources and influence, for external political players it is always more favorable and cheaper to work with an informal contractual force, with criminal extremist organizations ready to fight for independence, financial, or other interests.

So extremists get financial, ideological, moral support from final beneficiaries. There is even an expression: “contractors for chaos”. Their task is to arrange the destabilization of a situation in this or that region, to incline the country’s leaders towards any negotiations, to make these or those concessions or decisions. After the implementation (or non-implementation) of this task the fate of the “contractor” no longer interests anyone. In each regional trouble the final beneficiary is always guided by the rule: “the Moor has done his duty, the Moor can go”.

Geography is destiny

Why is the Middle East a fertile field for the emergence of tensions, destabilization, and competitive struggle in its extreme phase?

“Geography is destiny” — Napoleon said. And here is the key to understanding what happened and is happening in the Middle East. This region is at a crossroad of worlds: Africa, Europe, Asia. The Sumerian civilization. Ancient Egypt. Babylon. The center of the most ancient monuments of culture and trade routes. Rich crops but limited water resources. Huge reserves of minerals — oil and gas, and the poverty of the population. And yet it is the birthplace of the main world religions: Judaism, Islam, Christianity, Zoroastrianism. Many consider that in the Middle East some Arabs live there. But this is absolutely untrue. The Middle East is heterogeneous. It is for this reason that participants of the League of Arab States so seldom can agree on something. The Arab world with its monarchic dynasties consists of 23 countries, in which 1.8 billion Muslims live. The region has a large palette of the most different anthropological types. This is Berbers and Kabila, Arabs of Shoah, Armenians, Baluchis, and Hazaras. A mixture of the most different ethnic groups, languages, beliefs.

The same can be said about Islam. It is extremely ambiguous. Besides the classical division into Sunnites and Shiites, there are also other Muslim currents: Druzes, Sufris, Ibadis, Azariqas, Zaydis, etc. Many religious schools seriously influence the policies of Middle Eastern States. For example, the political system of Lebanon is connected to the representation in power structures of various religious communities, which is cemented in the constitution of this country.

In the period of the campaign to the East of Alexander the Great, and also the Arab conquests in the 7th-9th centuries, when the Arab tribes landed on the Iberian Peninsula, a line of conflict between the West and East was for the first time designated. The French defeated the Arabs at Poitiers and stopped their further offensive on Europe. The knights came, who made nine crusades to the Middle East. In 1798, Napoleon crushed the Turkish-Egyptian army near Cairo. The Egyptian campaign of Bonaparte came to nothing, but the Europeans on its results learned that Eastern history is much more ancient than the history of Europe. There was a fashion for everything eastern: clothes, spices, household items. Active colonization of the countries of the Middle East by the European powers began.

During colonization representatives of the Western European nobility, following the ancient principle “Divide and conquer!”, quite often drew the borders of the colonized Middle Eastern and African countries, using straight lines, cutting pieces from different territories so that countries would quarrel amongst themselves and won’t allow each other to develop.

The partition of the Middle East proceeded after World War I, and later after the World War II. In parallel the Middle Eastern nations fought for their independence. Revolutions in Egypt and Libya became a symbol of this fight. In the 50’s-60’s of the last century in the Middle East the process of updating and forming national States came to the end. Alas, not all people received their statehood. So, for example, the Kurdish territories, in which about 40 million Kurds now live, were divided between modern Turkey, Iran, Iraq, and Syria. And this can be considered as the deliberate laying of a delayed-action mine, a sore point through which it is possible to influence the politics in the region.

What is geopolitics?

Geopolitics is a method of working with political information. If the historian has historical post-knowledge and can retrospectively build the timeline of events, for the political scientist it is necessary to define the most significant from a huge number of event timelines. The theory of system analysis of international relations in the USSR was developed by Evgeny Primakov and Mark Khrustalev. It was the answer to the western geopolitical models of development of international relations.

“Everything that is happening in the Middle East today has its starting point in an event called by Vladimir Putin as the main geopolitical accident of the 20th century, namely — the collapse of the Soviet Union,” reported Dmitry Egorchenkov.

The elimination of the bipolar model of the world based on the mutual parity of the US and the USSR led to the fact that the American elite felt completely unpunished. And they started changing the global political landscape quite actively. In fact, they started new repartition of the world. As a result the old Soviet caricatures of the American imperialists became very actual again. The events of the Arab spring became the evidence of the implementation of a plan to create chaos in the Middle East. Saddam Hussein was hung. Muammar Gaddafi was killed. And this was done by approximately the same people who were very much sponsored by the US and Great Britain. Nowadays Iraq and Libya are on fire. Syria nearly disappeared from the world map. The falling of the regimes in Tunisia, Egypt, and Yemen didn’t lead to the prosperity of these people. In the region there are millions of refugees. Iran and Syria are still being attacked. The plans of ISIS for the reorganization of the Middle East and the creation of a caliphate were even more categorical.

ISIS was created by the same Great Britain and the US with the assistance of the intelligence agencies of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. From their nourishment a small cell of Al-Qaeda developed into an international terrorist group. The leaders of ISIS collected taxes from the population, traded in cheap oil, cultural monuments were stolen, and with the help of British PR agencies active propaganda of the fight for an allegedly alternative Islamic future was conducted. The victims of this propaganda became thousands of Russians. A headquarters of terrorists was placed in one of the largest cities of Iraq — Mosul. Banking gold and weapons fell into the hands of ISIS. ISIS paid high salaries to specialists, which, together with the PR component, attracted in their ranks more and more supporters from all over the world. At some stage in the leading structures of ISIS the number of natives of the CIS countries even exceeded the number of representatives of Arab countries.

“The aim of chaotisation of the region is nothing other than placing it under the complete control of the US,” stressed Dmitry Egorchenkov. “And it is possible to achieve chaotisation only by the destruction of statehood, by the disintegration of this or that country into factions, clans, the criminal organizations, through the financing of radical opposition forces.

The Russian military’s situation in the Middle East has always been in the field of view, as in some regions the distance to our border is no more than 300 kilometers. Chaos and economic and humanitarian catastrophes in Syria, Iraq, and other countries contradict our interests, and threaten the security of the Russian Federation. That’s why the main forces of ISIS terrorists in Syria were destroyed by the efforts of the Russian Airforce. These are tens of thousands of militants, as well as a huge number of objects of infrastructure of terrorists.

Alas, it is impossible to exclude that after a while a new terrorist organization won’t establish itself.”

When does peace come?

The fight of global and regional powers for access to highly profitable fields of hydrocarbons and methods of the delivery of energy resources is unlikely to stop in the near future. Meanwhile, none of the developed economies can abandon being binded to hydrocarbons. The reserves of the Mediterranean oil and gas basin opened in 2010 near the coast of Syria are comparable with the richest reserves of oil and gas in the Persian Gulf. Therefore, in any scenario the opening of the Russian military bases on the territory of Syria is for her a guarantor of security against the terrorist threat.

As for the danger of the ideology of extremism and terrorism spreading on the territory of Russia, according to Dmitry Egorchenkov, our geopolitical adversaries develop new methods for the recruiting of supporters. Now people with combat training aren’t needed any more to commit acts of terrorism. It is possible to ask a young person to send a package through social networks for renumeration. Or to make a series of appeals about something being mined.

“The problem is that we still haven’t developed the correct ideological work,” stated Dmitry Egorchenkov. “In the Armed Forces people are taught how to shoot, but don’t learn to understand geopolitics. Ideology was given to priests and mullahs. However my experience with youth shows that over time a teenage revolt takes place, but they further face emptiness. They have no system of guidance. And without this system we can’t move forward. There, where emptiness is, ISIS or gay-liberalism arrives. For a complete understanding of the processes happening in the world it is necessary to study history, to be engaged in splicing its torn edges, to understand that our country at all stages of history is the same organism, none of its pages should be erased. But, once again, having just historical knowledge is insufficient. A block of educational work of a secular character is necessary. The Minister of Education of the Russian Federation Olga Vasilyeva already stated that school should not only teach, but also to educate.”

Dmitry, in the known Soviet blockbuster “White Sun of the Desert” a well-known expression sounds: “The Orient is a delicate matter”. Is there some ideological meaning in this movie that helps you with your work?