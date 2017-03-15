Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

15/03/2017

Ukraine imposed a transport blockade of the LPR and the DPR, stated the Secretary of the NSDC of Ukraine Aleksandr Turchynov.

He said that the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine (NSDC) supported the proposal of the President Petro Poroshenko on the termination of transport connections with territories controlled by the LPR and DPR. The exception is humanitarian aid.

According to the Ukrainian leader Petro Poroshenko, law enforcement bodies also need to involve “volunteer mobile groups” – participants of military operations.

In addition, Poroshenko promised to present to the DPR and LPR a bill for the losses from the blockade of Donbass. Regarding this the head of State said at the meeting of the NSDC: “the fact that the actions of our ‘blockaders’ will cost Ukraine a lot of money is obvious. The calculations will show how much exactly. And we will present this bill not only to the self-proclaimed Republics, but also to ‘Self-help’, ‘Fatherland’, and other instigators and promoters of the blockade”.

He added that the organizers of the blockade were “waiting for blood”: “For a month and a half they didn’t bring, but distanced the prospect of returning these regions. They didn’t strengthen, but weakened the influence of Ukraine on the other side of the contact line”.

“Pravda.ru” asked the President of the Center for Systematic Analysis and Forecasting Rostislav Ishchenko to comment.

In your opinion, what do they want from Poroshenko?

“By and large, this is a frank concession to the demands of the organizers of the blockade. They want from Poroshenko real and aggressive actions, and not just words. The blockade, as you know, is ongoing for a long time already. It has an extremely negative effect. Such actions definitely must be considered not from an economic, but a political point of view. Even the Prime Minister Groysman said that as a result of this blockade Ukraine’s economy is close to disaster. This is a fact that needs no explanation. I see here only one thing: Poroshenko’s attempt to make certain concessions to his opponents, who used the blockade as a way of pressuring him. This is a demonstration of extreme weakness and instability of Poroshenko’s power. Exactly in the same way Yanukovych acted, remember? He tried to make concessions, to negotiate, but eventually lost.”

So this means that Poroshenko “caved in”?

“The President of Ukraine already stated that Ukraine will block trade with the DPR and LPR. He said the thing that was demanded from him a month and a half ago. In this case, it is unclear why he tried to disperse the blockade. He also stated about actual expulsions from Ukraine of banks with Russian capital. The Ukrainian leader has caved in, it can’t be interpreted any other way. Maybe the executors indeed want real aggressive actions — those who are blocked in the open field. While the organizers want only one thing – to remove Poroshenko. For this they need an economic and financial disaster in Ukraine; and in fact, the sharp social degradation of the population. They hope that a sharp fall in the standard of living will be able to bring people to the streets with anti-Poroshenko slogans. And Poroshenko decided to seize the initiative. I don’t think that he will succeed. By and large, he digs his grave himself. This can be seen with the naked eye.”

The people’s mayor of Nikolaev, a political prisoner released on exchange, a member of the Coordinating Council of the Union of Political Emigrants of Ukraine Dmitry Nikonov, in turn, wrote on Facebook: “It’s as if the State body ‘National Security and Defence Council Ukraine’ approved a proposal from the supposed ‘President’ Petro Poroshenko to introduce a complete ban on freight transportation to Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics… Everything goes according to plan, but the plan of Poroshenko. The process running on his orders by the allegedly uncontrolled activists is taken under control allegedly by State bodies. No collapse will happen in Ukraine, just the reformatting of certain processes happens. And for the allegedly illegal blockade and other actions it is the parties ‘Fatherland’ and ‘Samopomich’ who will be held responsible”.

Previously, “Pravda.ru” reported that the Ukrainian radicals moved on to the “next stage of the economic blockade” of Donbass – now their posts are installed on the roads of the region. In early March, activists blocked four highways that lead to uncontrolled-by-Kiev regions of Donetsk and Lugansk. Earlier, the former head of the mission of Ukraine to NATO, Major General Petr Garashchuk made a loud statement. According to his prediction, the militias are ready and able to take all of Donbass.

According to Garashchuk, the militias in the breakaway Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics have a lot of equipment and ammunition. They are ready at any moment to seize the territory of Donbass. “From a military point of view, in the quasi-Republics enough military equipment and ammunition has been accumulated, and personnel for an operation, say, of a limited nature. The aim of such an operation can be the seizure of the Lugansk and Donetsk regions,” quotes Ukrainian “Obozrevatel” from the words of Garashchuk.

As a reminder, earlier Kiev stopped the supply of water in the LPR. Also, the UN stated that in the East of Ukraine, where there is fighting, an ecological disaster can happen. For example, in late February, a building in which chlorine is stored was shelled. If one of the containers of gas was damaged, it could have killed all who were within 200 meters of it.