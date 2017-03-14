Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

In Lutsk activists captured the oval office of the Volyn Regional State Administration because of the dispersal of the blockade of Donbass.

The correspondent of “Strana” from the place of events reported that a couple of dozen ATO fighters rushed to the regional administration and didn’t leave.

“They demand the release of the blockaders and to dismiss Abroskin. Negotiations with the governor are taking place. On 14.03.17 they want to block the Volyn police station. They say that someone is already dragging tires and barrels,” reports our correspondent.

Among the propositions that are stated by activists in case of a refusal of the authorities to release the blockaders – to go to Kiev or to create redoubts in Volyn, reports “Volyn news”.

The Volyn Post newspaper reports that participants of the action held a meeting with the head of the Regional State Administration Vladimir Gunchik.

Gunchik confirmed that he is against the blockade, but doesn’t support forced dispersal. In addition, he stated that he wasn’t aware of the dispersal and asked for time for negotiations with the leadership, and promised that nobody will be detained.

However activists stated that they won’t leave the building until the detained participants of the blockade of Donbass are released, Vyacheslav Abroskin is dismissed from his post as the Deputy Head of the National Police, and also until the Volyn authorities express support for the blockade of Donbass. Also the activists wrote a letter to the President Petro Poroshenko with the corresponding demands.

As “Strana” reported, the scenario of a forced dispersal of participants of the blockade of Donbass proved to be true – on March 13th the united forces of the SBU and special troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs captured the first redoubt.

Earlier it was reported that after the capture of the redoubt of the blockade of Donbass, in Krivoy Torets there are detainees.

Sobolev tries to gather Maidan in Kiev because of the dispersal of participants of the blockade of Donbass.