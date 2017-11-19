Translated by Ollie Richardson

The strongest impression from the latest international air show in Dubai (United Arab Emirates) is the shocked face of astonishment of a pilot of the US Air Force, who imposingly strode by the Russian exposition, and suddenly – the stand of the Concern VKO “Almaz-Antey”: he stopped to look and then it dawned on him that these “things” are equipment that can destroy him with guarantee. The American felt the strongest shock. Probably the same as what McCain felt in the past, when, during a seemingly unpunished bombing of Vietnam, he suddenly received a Soviet S-75 anti-aircraft missile to the rear of his “Phantom”.

And now some words about the exposition of “Almaz-Antey”: the exhibition area occupied by the Concern was divided into 6 thematic zones. In the main zone on the big plasma screen a presentation movie about the activity of the holding company and the possibilities of the products released by it was shown.

In the zone of antiaircraft missile systems of long range were the well-known Triumf S-400 system; in the zone of surface-to-air missile systems of average range – model “Buk-M2E”; in the zone of surface-to-air missile systems of close range – “Tor-M2E”, “Tor-M2K”, and “Tor-M2KM”. In the zone of air radars, means of monitoring the air space produced by JSC “Nizhny Novgorod Research Institute of Radio Engineering” and PJSC “Radiofizika” were shown. Lastly, the sixth zone was represented by the section of products of civil and dual purpose. Here it was possible to examine a full-scale sample of the object-defending radar station “Sova”.

All sections of the exposition were accompanied by information board, video presentations, visitors could take booklets from stands, brochures, DVD disks with videos about the Concern “Almaz-Antey” and its products. In addition, at the exposition information was provided about the possibilities of the holding company for the production of surface-to-air missile systems of sea basing and automated control systems.

The international exhibition in Dubai became for the Concern another platform for carrying out active work in the sphere of military and technical cooperation, and the delegation of the holding company paid special attention to the business program of the event. “We held a number of meetings and negotiations with official delegations from the countries participating in the work of the exhibition, with potential customers of the products of the Concern, including spare parts, inspection services, maintenance, repair, and modernization of the produced means of antiaircraft defense,” said the deputy Director-General of the Concern “Almaz-Antey” for foreign economic affairs Vyacheslav Dzirkaln.

The aerospace exhibition “Dubai AirShow” traditionally takes place every two years. This year it opened its doors to exhibitors and guests already for the 15th time. It will be the final international exhibition in which the Concern participates in 2017.

