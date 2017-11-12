Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

12:59:03

12/11/2017



Ukraine shouldn’t commit tragedies because of the present anti-Banderist statements of Polish politicians, but it is necessary to remember that OUN and UPA repeatedly “brought the Poles to their senses”.

This was written on the Facebook page of the head of OUN, the first deputy head of the State Committee for Television and Radio-broadcasting Bogdan Chervak.

According to him, if information that the Polish authorities banned the Director of the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory Vladimir Vyatrovich from entering the territory of Poland is confirmed, then it will mean a 180-degree turn of the policy of Poland concerning Ukraine, and therefore “Poland’s policy should be interpreted as chauvinistic and anti-Ukrainian”.

“We shouldn’t commit tragedies concerning this matter,” said Chervak. “In the past the Poles repeatedly resorted to chauvinism. However, it didn’t help them. On the contrary, UVO, OUN, and subsequently UPA brought the Poles to their senses. I am convinced that the ecstasy of Polish chauvinism won’t tarnish our mind. Ukrainians must consider further that the main enemy is not Warsaw, but Moscow. And this is indeed the case. At the same time, there will be no concessions on matters of historical memory, in particular in relation to OUN, UPA, or the ‘Galicia’ division. The Russian Federation broke its teeth on it. The same will happen to Poland”.

It is noteworthy that this post is no longer on Chervak’s page, although screenshots of it remain on the Internet.



However, in new posts the Ukrainian official didn’t refrain from issuing threats to Poland, although he tried to make them less odious.

“Poland must come to its senses. Poland must understand that our patience isn’t infinite,” wrote Chervak.

