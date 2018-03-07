Translated by Ollie Richardson

16:26:40

07/03/2018



The ambassador of Great Britain Laurie Bristow arrived in Ekaterinburg two weeks prior to the Russian presidential elections. The visit had a secretive character, and in the media did not cover it in detail, which usually happens during the arrival of diplomats of such a high rank.

The ambassador stayed in the Hyatt Regency Ekaterinburg hotel, where I completely incidentally on the morning of March 2nd was also expecting to meet an acquaintance.

Exactly at this moment breakfast was being served in the Cucina restaurant at the Hyatt. At around 09:30 the leader of Ekaterinburg Evgeny Roizman came directly towards me from the VIP hall of this restaurant. I greeted him, however he ignored me.

Evgeny Roizman was holding a package in his hand.

A minute later the ambassador of Great Britain in Russia Laurie Bristow came from the same hall. He was holding some documents in his hand. Mr Bristow joined his wife Fiona, who was having breakfast at this time.

The waiters completely opened the glass door of the VIP hall, and it became clear that inside it, besides the ambassador and the mayor, there was nobody else. Thus, the meeting took place in private.

I also managed to record a video at the moment when Roizman, and behind him Bristow, left the VIP hall.

It is only possible to guess that happened at the meeting between the most oppositional mayor in Russia and the British ambassador. What could people who support changing the legitimate acting government in Russia discuss confidentially on the eve of elections? Obviously: Roizman’s endless meetings with western diplomats are directly connected to his activitues – participating in Navalny’s rallies, non-recognition of the legitimacy of the Russian authorities, non-recognition of Crimea, and friendship with Banderists.

[Alexei Navalny, Evgeny Roizman, and Leonid Volkov with his wife walk around the center of Ekaterinburg. February 24th, 2017]

Literally the day before meeting the ambassador, Roizman received two more foreigners – representatives of a NATO country – Latvia – and the main ally of the US outside of NATO – Japan.

“The main people of the Great Urals went to listen to Putin’s message – The head of Ekaterinburg Evgeny Roizman, like last year, did not fly to the message: today he is scheduled to receive two ambassadors — Latvia and Japan.”

And a month earlier Evgeny Roizman was visited by Baroness Elisabeth Smith – the widow of the Labour leader John Smith representing the “John Smith Trust” memorial fund.

Британская баронесса в Екатеринбурге A post shared by Илья Белоус (@iliabelous) on Feb 6, 2018 at 10:28am PST

By the way, this isn’t the first time that Laurie Bristow and Roizman have seen each other. In 2017 they met in the Roizman’s “Nevyansk Icon” museum on June 19th.

Before us a bright example of the direct interference of a foreign state in the elective process in Russia distinctly appears.

Or perhaps Evgeny Roizman simply thinks that he works for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs? By the way, what does the Ministry of Foreign Affairs think about about this?