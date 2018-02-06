Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

19:08:12

06/02/2018

On February 5th baroness Elizabeth Smith of Gilmorehill came to Ekaterinburg.

Elizabeth Smith is a widow of the leader of the Labour Party John Smith, in whose memory the memorial fund “John Smith Trust” was created.



According to information from the official website, the John Smith Trust fund was created in 1996 to remember the memory of John Smith and promote his ideals in the countries of the former USSR, the Middle East, and the Persian Gulf.

The “JST” unites leaders from governments, society, and business.

Now the network covers more than 19 countries and 500 scholars.

In October, 2016, “JST” announced the new two-year grant program “Wider Europe” for young specialists aged 25-35 “in Russia, the Caucasus, Europe, and Central Asia”. The program started in July, 2017.

The stated purpose of “Wider Europe” is training a new generation of regional leaders in questions of leadership, social justice, and rule of law with further support and mentoring.

Naturally, having pro-British leaders in various spheres of life in the countries of interest to Great Britain, the British intelligence agencies and authorities obviously and covertly use graduates to collect information and to solve questions in a direction that is favorable for the UK.

According to the information of the fund, graduates of the “JST” programs can be found in all spheres of life, confirmation of which can be found by checking the list of graduates of the fund.

At different times, in Russia about 70 people who hold significant positions in various structures, including now State ones, took part in the programs of the fund.

On February 5th and 6th Elizabeth Smith had a highly topical program in Ekaterinburg.

As it became known, the baroness plans to spend the first day of her stay in the city at meetings with officials: the Consul General of Great Britain in Ekaterinburg Martin Fenner and his deputy Mathew Osborne. Most likely, meetings with the mayor of Ekaterinburg Evgeny Roizman and the press secretary of the Consulate General of Great Britain in the capital of the Urals Elena Chesnokova took place. Also planned for her ladyship was communication with the Ministry of International and Foreign Economic Relations of the Sverdlovsk region Vasily Kozlov and the regional ombudswoman Tatyana Merzlyakova. Having the time, Mrs Smith visited the Ural Federal University of Yeltsin, where she met the rector Viktor Koksharov.

The following day an obligatory point of the program for the anti-Russian figures was planned: visiting the Yeltsin Center with an excursion and a meeting with the director of the center Dina Sorokina.

Also, the baroness found time for the editor of the anti-Russian publication “znak.com” Dmitry Kolezev and representatives of NGOs, among which there are also graduates of the fund.

In 2005 Elizabeth Smith visited Ukraine in a similar visit.