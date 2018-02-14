Translated by Ollie Richardson

18:11:03

14/02/2018



Ukraine should be ready for a standoff with Russia in the Black Sea. This was stated in an interview to “Apostrophe” by the British Colonel Glen Grant, who earlier was working as the adviser at the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.

According to him, success in naval battles can be achieved even without cruisers — the most important thing is to plan everything well.

“The fleet should be taken seriously. It also needs to be strategically active, taking these things into account. As I already repeatedly said, it is possible to achieve the objectives without having cruisers. The most important thing is that the Navy begins to plan what they can do and how they can do it. Because this planning forces people to think, and this is very necessary,” said Grant.

He reminded that Iranian military personnel attacked US battle ships by using only small vessels.

According to Grant, planning the actions of the Naval Forces of Ukraine in the Black Sea can be very useful for when “Russia attacks”.

“When it is possible to resort to this? When Russia attacks you. Forgive me, but when it comes to the Russian Black Sea Fleet it is necessary to be ready to take ruthless steps,” stated Grant.

Having given to Ukraine a peculiar instruction to sink the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation, Grant also noted that “the vulnerability of Ukraine from the sea is more than anywhere else”. However, the Colonel quickly corrected himself, having specified that actually the vulnerability of Ukraine from the sea “is just as considerable as it is for any other party”.