Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

05/03/2018



What do Macron, the NPA, “Syria Charity“, Israel, “Le Monde“, the Muslim Brotherhood, the Socialist Party, Bernard-Henri Lévy, Alain Juppé, Alexis Corbière, the right, the left, Noël Mamère, Les écolo-bobos, the atlanticists, and human rightists and leftists all have in common? We can guess the answer. All this beau monde love the Syrian people! It weeps over their woes, it wants to save them (“Save Ghouta”), it condemns their “torturers” and “executioners”, it proclaims its solidarity without fail, heroically, from the newsrooms and TV shows.



Who rejoices in the woes spread by this absurd war? Nobody. Who supplied weapons to the terrorist conglomerate? We know who. Who is responsible for the continuation of the massacre, despite the stakes being set? We know who in this regard too. But by declaring that there are “good” (“rebel democrats”) and “bad” (“Assad the executioner” and his allies), blind consciences can cry until the cows come home. They can buy virginity for themselves, and drape themselves in fake humanism. Doped with moral-amphetamine, they tirelessly give credence, for the past seven years, to a veritable fairy tale.



This dramatisation of the conflict in Syria, since its origin, is the reverse-side of its imperialist instrumentalisation. It pours humanitarian stew on the carnage perpetrated by a pack of wahhabis made in the USA. Unmasked by Vanessa Beeley, the powdered “White Helmets” who lacquer their own crime scenes is like a metaphor of this imposture. A makeup kit in hand, filming themselves during their ignoble work, they are trying hard to produce the special effects that orchestrate the selective compassion that is indispensable for “regime change”.



At its root, the war of the “kind rebels” dear to the West is nothing less than a kind of Halloween. This is a fancy dress competition, a masked ball for the headchoppers that are dressed as first responders in the name of the cause. An avatar of the “society of the spectacle”, the sequence is always the same: the tampered image provokes selective outrage, which justifies foreign intervention. After Aleppo, Ghouta became the landmark of this trickery, in which the sleight-of-hand of propaganda makes black look white, and the bloodthirsty terrorists – “moderate rebels”.



To our knowledge, it is the Syrian army that installs evacuation corridors for the trapped population of Ghouta. And it is the “kind rebels” who target civilians who dare to attempt to flee this nest of scorpions. But no matter! Good Western consciences do not see anything other that victims of interest. Like the inhabitants of West Aleppo at the time, these citizens of Damascus bombarded by “Jaish al-Islam” are the small fries of selective victimology. Let them die, if it is for the beautiful eyes of this “revolution”, which brandishes the banner of “sharia law” with the laic blessing of the French government!



As Laurent Fabius said – after all, our friends in Jabhat al-Nusra “do a good job”. For the hemiplegic whiners, anyway, a death is not a death. In one case, it is condemned to irrelevance, while in another case, it is hyperbole. On one side, there are unverifiable figures provided by a pharmacy in Coventry [the so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights – ed], on the other, there are “pro-regime” victims that go under the radar. The reality of suffering applies only when the tortured are worth it. They exist, in fact, only if they match the narrative, served up in a loop for Western TV viewers.



Our humanists with variable geometry claim to love Syria, but they want to see it carved up and in tatters. Do they at least have any doubts? Sifting through the victims, they turn themselves into the useful idiots of a “regime change” that has failed. This compassion on command was supposed to serve the destruction of the Syrian State, but this policy is a fiasco. Like Aleppo, Palmyra, and Deir Ez-zor, Ghouta will soon be liberated by the army of conscripts – the Syrian Arab Army. They [supporters of terrorists – ed] wanted to speak on behalf of the Syrian people. Combatting terrorists who infest the Eastern orchard of Damascus, the Syrian people answer them by saying that the people are numerous enough to determine their own future.