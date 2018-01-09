Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

22:16:48

09/01/2018



In the largest cities of Bulgaria actions devoted to Novorossiya took place. In Sofia it took place under the slogan “Donbass — Silence Kills”, and in Plovdiv, under the slogan “Let’s Support Donbass, And Stop Fascism”. Despite the total information blockade by the large Bulgarian media, the actions gained attention. It is for the first time that in a EU and NATO member State actions in support of the DPR and LPR take place, it is for the first time that the current authorities in Ukraine are openly called a fascist regime.

In Sofia on Slaveykov Square on January 6th, 2018, an action was organised by the Bulgarian human rights activist Lyubomir Dankov, who repeatedly visited both Donbass and Kiev. He became famous for the fact that he openly declared in the Ukrainian capital to local media: what happens in Donetsk and Lugansk is not an anti-terrorist operation, as they call it, but a civil conflict. In his speeches on Bulgarian television he demanded punishment for the Ukrainian neo-Nazis who beat the Bulgarian activist Vasily Kashchi in May, 2017, in Belgorod-Dnestrovsky.

Thus, Lyubomir Dankov sets an example of objectivity. On the website created by him devoted to the latest events in Donbass his interviews not only with representatives of the authorities of DPR, but also with members of the government of Ukraine are published. His proposal to accept in Bulgaria children from Donbass became his new initiative in order to oppose at least somehow the treatment in the country of the wounded Ukrainian military personnel. The exposure of the fact of deliveries of Bulgarian weapons to Ukraine became the main reason for the holding of actions.

Lyubomir Dankov spoke about this in his speech: “Locals of Donbass provided me the tail parts of weapons of Bulgarian production. I wanted to bring them, but I couldn’t take them through the airport. I took photos of them and decided to show them here. As is known, between the two sides of the conflict there is a peace treaty, and to sell weapons to any one side is exclusively immoral. Moreover, the side to which the weapons are sold didn’t implement any points of the Minsk Agreements. And this is, of course, Ukraine. There is another thing. In Donbass there is a big Bulgarian community, and the fact that Bulgarians are also killed by these weapons made in Bulgaria goes beyond all limits”.

Besides photos of ammunition with the markings of the Bulgarian factories “VMZ Sopot” and “Arsenal” made in Ukraine, residents of Sofia could also see Lyubomir Dankov’s other photos. In them there are many destroyed multi-storied houses in Donetsk and its vicinities, the victims of the Ukrainian army’s artillery shelling. People couldn’t believe that such a thing now happens in Europe, originally, having seen the photos, they thought that they were from Syria.



This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Also it was possible to become acquainted with the demands of the participants of the action: “Stop war against Donbass”, “No to assimilation and discrimination in Ukraine, stop fascist humiliation of your own people”, “Our comrades in Donbass are killed by Bulgarian weapons. How long will you put up with this, people! Are you an accomplice of this?!” The flag of the DPR and the inscription “I am Donbass” in the Bulgarian and French languages were unraveled as a reminder that the death of several people in Paris in January, 2015, invoked a sea of sympathy from inhabitants of the EU, but the murder of thousands of people in Donbass for nearly four years still isn’t noticed.

The flag of free Donbass fluttered also in the second-largest city of Bulgaria — Plovdiv. There on January 7th, 2018, activists of the Movement of Russophiles “Petko Voyvoda”, headed by Ivan Milchev-Ivanov, protested.

They proclaimed as the purposes of their movement the defence of orthodox values and the preservation and strengthening of the historical memory of the Bulgarian people – inseparably tied to the fraternal Russian people.

Ivan Milchev-Ivanov stated: “We are Bulgarian patriots who consider that love for Bulgaria and Russia is the same thing”.

The movement of Russophiles constantly carries out protest processions against the EU and NATO membership of Bulgaria, they expressed their indignation at the destruction of the Russian jet by the Turkish Air Force, and they annually hold a festive meeting on the Independence Day of Russia. On the eve of February 23rd and May 9th, participants of the movement protected the monument “Alyosha” – one of the main symbols of Plovdiv – from desecration. It is precisely members of this movement who annually trample on banners of the EU and NATO at the many-thousands gathering of Russophiles near Koprinka reservoir. There, they organised the consecration of a flag of the DPR by the metropolitan.

Since in today’s Bulgaria access to media is closed for them, they inform the people of their position through leaflets. The Embassy of Ukraine in Bulgaria provided big help in promoting the actions of the movement: after Plovdiv’s Russophiles, during the celebration on March 3rd, 2017, of the Day of liberation of Bulgaria in Shipka, unraveled a DPR flag there, the Embassy sent a note of protest to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria. This was reported by the Bulgarian media, and all the country learned about the Movement of Russophiles of “Petko Voyvoda”.

The action that took place on Christmas obviously won’t please the Ukrainian authorities either — they directly called them fascists. Here it was possible to read: “With the acquiescence and active assistance of the West, civilians in Donbass are exterminated. Attention: fascism!”.

Also, a petition with the demand to stop the genocide of Bulgarians in Donbass, under the slogan “‘Democratic’ Europe, don’t kill Donbass”, was organised. The battle songs of Donbass sounded from the speakers. Here it was also possible to see photos from Donbass taken by a Bulgarian photographer. A great impression was left on the residents of Plovdiv even not by photos of destruction, but by the large number of corpses of children killed by the Ukrainian army. Nobody could remain indifferent to the photos of the funerals of these children and the suffering of their parents.

Ivan Milchev-Ivanov spoke about this in his speech: “The fascist authorities in Kiev commit crimes against the Bulgarian people who even the Ottoman enslavers didn’t commit: it forces Bulgarians to kill Bulgarians. It forcibly mobilises Bulgarians from the Odessa region into their army and forces them to shell Donbass, where a 55,000 Bulgarian population lives. And the government of Bulgaria assists in this by delivering ammunition for this shelling. Our media bought by Soros hides this truth from the people, and the truth is a force. That’s why we won’t stop and will continue the fight so that the zombified and again enslaved Bulgarian people begin to see clearly and again want freedom and independence”.

The support of Bulgarians for Donbass and its fight against Ukrainian fascism isn’t limited only to words any more. The protest actions were welcomed by Tsvetomir Getov from Donetsk, who entered the armed forces of DPR. Bulgarian volunteers fighting for Novorossiya has long been known, but they concealed their names. Tsvetomir Getov was the first to reveal his name, and it is a courageous act. In Poland local volunteers were in absentia sentenced to imprisonment, and even in Serbia they were brought to trial, but the terms they received were conditional. Thanks to Tsvetomir Getov, Bulgarians now receive weekly reports about the situation in DPR through social networks in their native language.

Relations between the leadership of Bulgaria and the Ukrainian nationalists who seized power in Kiev as a result of a coup are quite contradictory. On the one hand, because of EU and NATO membership members of the government of Bulgaria always speak in support of the current authorities in Ukraine. In the country treatment is given to Ukrainian military personnel wounded in Donbass, and, as it recently became clear, Bulgarian weapons and ammunition is delivered to the UAF. On the other hand, under the pressure of public opinion, citizenship to Bulgarians in Ukraine started being issued in an accelerated way, which allows them to avoid being drafted to the UAF; repression against Bulgarian volunteers and those who support them is absent.

It is interesting to look at the policy of the large Bulgarian media concerning the situation in Ukraine after Maidan. In February-March, 2014, there were many interviews with Crimean Bulgarians, who said that they wait for the arrival of Russians with horror. After the return of Crimea to Russia, the interest in compatriots there immediately disappeared, because it is difficult to speak about an awful life when salaries and pensions grow manyfold.

After the imposition of sanctions on Russia the main media of Bulgaria reported that indeed Barack Obama’s words came true, and “the economy of Russia was torn into pieces”. There were many reporting from Russia that Russians there can hardly make ends meet, and that a famine approaches. However, this propaganda was impeded by the fact that tens of thousands of citizens of Russia, instead of starving to death, continued to buy real estate in Bulgaria.

As a result, all the Bulgarian media, which devoted and sold itself out to euroatlanticist ideals, literally in one day changed its position, and instead of presenting the dark and horrible lives of Russians, they began to talk about the horror story that they prepare an awful life for Bulgarians. It appears that Russians here buy real estate in order to then raise a revolt and separate the Varna and Burgas regions from Bulgaria. At the same time no fact was given about how owners of real estate – the majority of which are pensioners – are going to disarm the police, repel the attack of Bulgarian and American troops located in the country, and the most important thing — to keep in obedience the Bulgarian population in the seized territory, which by hundreds of times exceeds them in number. Here a total failure awaited the democratic press — even children didn’t believe in this informational nonsense.

The main media of Bulgaria have special approaches towards the illumination of life in Russia: they always report about corruption scandals, crimes, and catastrophes, and also about any, even insignificant oppositional events. At the same time, I never heard them speak about, for example, maternity capital or that in Russia people retire much earlier and thus receive many privileges. However, today is the 21st century, and alternative sources of information exist.

In this regard now the media in Bulgaria, which can’t explain why relations with Washington and Brussels get better and better while life in the country becomes worse, began a new informational campaign. Its essence: don’t trust the Russian media — they are absolutely false. Thus any such Bulgarian journalist can’t answer a simple question: if this is true, then why hasn’t any court in any EU country brought them to responsibility for slander?

Here the words of the Bulgarian and Russian patriot Ivan Milchev-Ivanov spring to mind: “The truth is not only force, but also a weapon, with which we will win!”