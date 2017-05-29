Translated by Ollie Richardson

19:14:45

29/05/2017



The Cabinet of Ministers suggested to the Verkhovna Rada to allow the SBU to detain prisoners in their own pre-trial detention centers that exist now, but secretly. The relevant bill No. 6521 was already posted on the website of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

Ministers suggest to make amendments to the laws “About Pre-trial Detention” and “About the Security Service of Ukraine”, which they want to do happen to allow the SBU to detain suspects of administrative violations in their own private jails.

As was previously known, the SBU had no such powers. If the bill is passed, the special service will acquire the right to use their own pre-trial detention centers. In addition, the heads of the SBU will be able to give permission to carry out in jails special operations with the use of light and sound devices of a distracting nature, water-cannons, and other technical means.

As “Strana” reported, in June, 2016, the UN prepared a report about mockeries and tortures, in which it speaks about confidential isolation centers of the SBU.

Afterwards it became known that before a visit of the UN the SBU released 13 people from its secret prisons. Human rights activists say that there are five more prisoners.