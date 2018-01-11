Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

The Cabinet of Ministers published a resolution “On Amendments to the National List of the Essential Medicines” on its website. The list of the main medicines was considerably expanded and additions were made.

The list includes anaesthetics, sedatives, non-narcotic analgesics and non-steroid anti-inflammatory medicines, anti-allergic preparations, and other categories of drugs.

In total 790 various medicines appear on the list. All of them were placed on the list of essential medicines by the Cabinet of Ministers.

Also placed on the list is the deadly Ibuprofen, which proved itself to be one of the worst and increases the risk of a heart attack and the chance of having a cardiac arrest after using it for “treatment” by 31%.

Numerous pieces of research proved that the this drug disrupts the heart rate of the person taking it, and its long use seriously increases the risk of cardiac arrest.

Also on this list, in the category of emergency aid drugs, is Diclofenac, which increases the risk of a heart attack by 50%.

In addition, there is also Phenobarbitone, which is forbidden in the US, Lithuania, and the United Arab Emirates, which causes strong dependence. Phenobarbitone is a dangerous barbiturate with a pronounced narcotic effect. Its regular use causes neurologic and cognitive impairments.