Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

20/02/2018

A crowd of Kiev residents attacked the Prime Minister of Ukraine Vladimir Groysman and the speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy, who arrived to lay flowers at the monument to the “Heavenly Hundred”.



The residents of Kiev whistled and spat at the Prime Minister of Ukraine Vladimir Groysman and the speaker of the Rada Andriy Parubiy during the laying of flowers at the monument to those who died on Maidan in 2014 as a result of unknown snipers opening fire. This was reported in the programme of the Ukrainian “24” channel [an extremely anti-Russian propaganda channel in Ukraine – ed].

Politicians laid flowers under shouts “Shame” which were cried out by Kiev residents. They asked Groysman and Parubiy when investigation already ends and will be found guilty of death of the Ukrainian citizens on the Maidan. People from crowd also shouted: “You came to power via bloodshed”, “Where is the punishment for murder” and “Pack your bags”.

The journalist of the “24” channel Lesya Vygovskaya reported on Facebook that today Petro Poroshenko providently arrived to the place where the shootings took place [back in 2014 – ed], in the morning when there weren’t any people.

“I have mixed feelings – I don’t think that it is precisely they who should be spat on. It is clearly visible that the level of intolerance towards the authorities grows,” wrote the Ukrainian journalist.