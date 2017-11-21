Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

Very soon the fashionable youth trend “scouts” will appear in the schools of Slavyansk — the local department of education signed a contract on cooperation with the nationalist organization “PLAST“. Such information was reported by the journalists of the “Public TV of Donbass” channel.

According to the conditions of the signed contract, more than 50 teachers of Slavyansk will go to Rovno (Western Ukraine) according to the exchange program of “patriotic education” of children and teenagers. During the winter and spring holiday they will pass through training seminars, and upon returning home in the schools of Slavyansk scout circles will be created.

Every school student will be able to become a “Plastoon” – age and progress in studies aren’t important at all.

“We assist precisely in the comprehensive education and self-education of the real Ukrainian citizen and patriot. Public demand exists, there are children who desire to do it, but we don’t always have tutors who can work with children according to our unique methods, which is more than 105 years old,” said Lesya Fedorenko, the Secretary General of the world organization “PLAST”.

It should be noted that it is not the first precedent of imposing nationalist education and forced Ukrainisation. Earlier the head of the Donetsk regional military-civil authorities Pavel Zhebrivsky (pro-Kiev) said that the authorities of Ukraine within the framework of the program of assimilation of younger generation in Kramatorsk plan to create a military lyceum where children will be taught the combat gopak.