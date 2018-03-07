Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

Stalker Zone note:

The article below is a translation of an interview that Vasily Zhemelinsky did with the “Department Of Propaganda” YouTube channel. It should not be confused with an earlier interview he gave to the DPR Armed Forces, which can be found here. The main difference between the two interviews is that in the former he reveals how he ended up in the UAF in the first place, while in the latter he illustrates his time in DPR captivity.



This is an extract from an interrogation of a captured UAF P.o.W in Donetsk. The P.o.W talks in Surzhyk – a mixture of the Russian and Ukrainian languages.





“I am the soldier Vasily Leonidovich Zhemelinsky. I live in the Kirovograd region, the Dalinsky district, the village of Marfovka. I am unmarried, I live with my parents. My parents are registered as living in the same place.

“I served in a information communication and telecommunication unit and the 57th separate motor-infantry brigade, and I was also attached to the 35th brigade of the 2nd battalion of the 2nd company. I entered military service in 2016, on March 14th I was summoned, and already on the 15th I signed a contract. On March 15th of this year I will have been in the military service of the UAF for 2 years.



I mainly went there because of money, as an ordinary citizen I had a lack of money, that’s why I went to serve on a contract. I passed through training at the Yavorov training ground in Lvov. From the 16th-17th of February 2018 the commander set the task to our group to advance towards the side of the enemy, to learn their positions. The group consisted of eight people. We moved forward and started approaching closer to the enemy, but they saw us and started shooting. A skirmish started and our group was defeated. Two were wounded and two perished, and I was taken prisoner. In fact, the others fled. They abandoned me, simply abandoned. Although they could’ve helped.”

Does Ukraine violate the ceasefire regime?

“Yes, they do. Although commanders don’t inform us about it. We try to survey the situation using the media, the TV, and the Internet. Violations are committed using small arms every day. And using large caliber arms (120mm mortar)… well, what can be said here… It is the HQ that gives the order – mainly the commander of the unit – to use large caliber arms. We are also given orders to open fire from 120mm mortars, anti-air guns, light machine guns, and armoured reconnaissance vehicles.”

Did you see foreign instructors in the places where the Ukrainian army was deployed?

“Yes, at the training center in the Yavorov training ground. There are both Americans and Poles, they are in groups. A quite nice town was built where they live. They have very nice little houses, with all mod cons, better than ours. We live in tents, they live – it is possible to say – in mansions. They have their own equipment. They train the military personnel of Ukraine. Ukrainian military personnel. A group of Americans and Poles came to our positions not so long ago. They observed our positions and asked as how our service is going. They went to the area of Pesky and observed the territory.”

Do some commissions come to verify the military positions of Ukrainian units?

“Yes, just recently. Generals and Colonels from the ATO HQ, and there were foreigners with them. It was two groups. There came in two cars – Americans and Poles. They also observed every corner of our positions. They checked the readiness of our positions and whether we are ready for an offensive, to enter into battle at any minute, if there is an order.”

If your battalion was given the order to go on an offensive, many would execute it?

“I think that they would execute it – an order is an order. They would execute it, but it would be senseless. There aren’t enough people here, people are tired of this war. People aren’t allowed to go on leave.”

What is your personal attitude concerning everything that is going on?

“My personal attitude is such that this war should finish as soon as possible and I will simply go back home.”

What is the morale of the Ukrainian military personnel on the frontline like?

“Most people want to leave after rotation, which probably won’t happen. Most of those who have served since 2014 are already fed up of everything. And families also nag, because there is no father or the son at home. Those who came to serve recently will do so. They serve generally because of money. If now the ATO salary – 10,000 hryvnia – is, for example, withheld, then many would leave – this is 100%.”

What can you say about the fact that you were declared a deserter?

“This is simply the attitude towards soldiers, such a thing can be said about any soldier who is on the frontline – to send them to their death, and this is not only now, it’s been like this all the time. They were sending soldiers to their death. This can be said about all of them: ‘they went AWOL, now it isn’t known where they are, they betrayed Ukraine, and so on’. After all, they don’t think about how their parents then live with the fact that their son will be thought of as a traitor. You stand on the front line, you carry out a combat task. And they will then say that you went AWOL. They treat us soldiers like beasts. AWOL is the self-willed leaving of a unit. I want to say to my mother and father that I am alive and well. Hi. Don’t worry, everything will be good.”