Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

17:10:38

02/11/2017



The solemn ceremony in honor of the 120th anniversary of the birthday of the Hauptsturmführer of the SS “Galicia” division and translator of Heinrich Himmler Dmytro Paliiv was held at the hero’s home in the village of Perevozets near Kalush.



Here is the speech of Heinrich Himmler in front of the Ukrainian volunteers of the 14th Waffen SS “Galicia” division on May 15th, 1944. The dolmetscher [interpreter – ed], translating the solemn speech of Heinrich Himmler – that divisions of the SS obtained their immortal glory – is Hauptsturmführer Dmitry Paliiv.

Let me remind you that Hauptsturmführer Dmytro Paliiv was one of the founders of one of the SS units condemned by the Nuremberg Tribunal. In the abstract prepared for the so-called “Information service” of the SS “Galicia” division, under the name “our duties” he wrote:

“The complete death of certain peoples, the fate of which will be decided by the outcome of the war. We belong to those peoples who are in danger of full physical extinction (disappearance) … The Germans give us the opportunity to create a division, help us with the professional forces, material, and experience. Our duty is to prove that we truly deserve the Germans’ help in creating not one, but ten divisions.”