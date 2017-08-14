Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

14/08/2017

Aleksandr Gontar (resident of Donetsk)

I always considered myself as a person with left-wing views, but looking at what is happening in the US I can’t escape the thought that the American left, in its majority, is the dumbest and most useless “comrade” on the planet. As a minimum, to profess liberal views and at the same time to call oneself “leftist” is a bit silly. The desperate fight of American comrades against “nazis” in general is comical. They are shocked by a torchlight procession in Charlottesville, while regular torch processions in the capital of Ukraine, which they so fervently support in its “fight for democracy”, don’t shock them. I speak as well about simple red-blue rainbow plankton, as well as about the famous “fighters” against oppression a la Tom Morello (whom I respect as a musician) and other celebrities, cosplaying Che Guevara with a red star on the cap. “A nightmare, Nazis are in America! They hoisted the colors of the confederates and shaved their heads! OH MY GOD”. American “Nazis” are the same clowns as American “anti-fascists”, by the way.

Kids, come into “The Ukraine”, we will show you Nazis. Real ones. Who kill people… kill massively, proceeding from the racial theory. They kill in savage ways like the SS did in the 40’s. We will show you a whole State that erects monuments to the ideologists and performers of the Holocaust, of Jewish riots, of the genocide of Poles. Who sweep away monuments to the liberators of mankind from Nazism. A State with a Nazi “ministry of truth“, repressions against dissent, promotion of racial hatred in schools, on TV, in children’s books. A State in which the Ministry of Internal Affairs supervises a website that incites the committing of murder of unreliable citizens, openly publishing all their personal information as well as members of their families.

So, when you will have such things in America, we will talk. When you have, instead of a car crashing into a crowd of anti-fascists, these anti-fascists like cattle are herded into the local House of Trade Unions and will be burned with Molotov cocktails (finishing off with steel poles those who try to escape), when the FBI creates a website on which it will publish the addresses of those who criticize Trump and the White Race, and the organized alt-right will start to go to these addresses, who, after your murder, will be called “patriots” and will be released, so then we will believe in your whining about Nazis.

And for now, suck on it, Mr American anti-fascists.