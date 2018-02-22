Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

In Ukraine the format of the anti-terrorist operation in Donbass was changed into an allied forces operation. This was stated on “Radio Svoboda” in an interview with the head of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Viktor Muzhenko.

According to Muzhenko, the Law on the “reintegration of Donbass“ systematises the use of the Armed Forces and the fulfilment of fighting tasks, and also changes the format of the main operation. “The ATO will be completed, and we will move on to allied forces operation. This foresees a clear structure of the management system, subordination of certain forces and means to military leadership, the creation of the allied operational headquarters as the main governing body of this operation in Donetsk and Lugansk regions,” he said.

He also noted that the transition to a new format of the operation will allow to use the Army more effectively. According to Muzhenko, the HQ of the allied forces will be headed by “a person with combat experience”.

As a reminder, the President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko signed the law on the “reintegration” of Donbass on February 20th, 2018. And now in Donbass it’s not separatists who live there, but collaborators, according to the law on the reintegration of Donbass.