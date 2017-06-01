

The children of the Republic wrote letters to the President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko with a request on International Children’s Day to stop the war in Donbass. This was reported by the press service of People’s militia of the LPR.

“President of Ukraine! I am 10 years old, I live in Lugansk. I was here when bombs fell on our city. Me and my parents hid for three months in the basement, where it was damp, cold, and the sun didn’t shine. Petro Poroshenko, I want to ask you to not use weapons on our city any more. We were bombed by your soldiers, but we continue to smile and enjoy life. I want those children who live on the front line to rejoice in the fact that their houses won’t be shelled any more. Give them happiness, give them the chance to live in a world where there is a smile on their faces again,” wrote Nikita to the President.

“President of Ukraine! This war has crippled many families. You can’t bring anything back. But you can change the fates of other people. Tell the soldiers that here, in the Lugansk region, children live who want peace, who want to live in joy with their families, and without shedding tears from horrible explosions. I very much ask you to stop this terrible war. I trust that you are able to do it. I don’t want to let my father go to war any more,” wrote the young Lugansk girl.

“We want the world to became a kinder place. It is easy to kill us, but it will be difficult to forget it. I hope that your children will never feel like we do – to be live among dead people. Petro Poroshenko, please, make it so that bombs don’t drop any more on our land, so that people don’t lose others anymore. Let there be peace, and this war will forever stop,” asked the little inhabitant of the Republic to Poroshenko.