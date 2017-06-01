Translated by Ollie Richardson

The political scientist Vladimir Kornilov reported about the terrible crime concerning a minor, which happened in the settlement of the Donetsk region occupied by Ukrainian punishers.

In the Volnovakha district of the Donetsk region after being raped a 14-year-old female resident of the village Andreeva was killed. This was reported by the director of the Center for Eurasian Studies Vladimir Kornilov.

“Children’s Day Ukrainian-style. In Andreevka (Volnovakha district) – under the control to fighters of the UAF – a 14-year-old girl was brutally raped and killed,” wrote Kornilov on his Facebook page.

The information was also confirmed by the Chief of the National Police Department in the Donetsk region Vyacheslav Abroskin, who made the corresponding statement on Facebook.

“Last night a 14-year-old girl didn’t come home. She left the field of vision of her parents literally for 40 minutes. Police and relatives searched for her all night long. The staff of the Volnovakha police station and leadership of the main department of the National Police raised the alarm. Closer to morning, literally 300m from the house, in the bushes, a corpse was found with obvious signs of a violent death and possible rape,” wrote Abroskin.

Kornilov, predicting the succession of events, is sure that the culprit is a UAF serviceman, however he will be exempted, most likely, from criminal liability.