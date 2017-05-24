Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

At the end of the 2013, Euromaidan flared up in Kiev. Offended by contracts not being signed about the economic association with Europe, students came out to hold a rally. Then they were dispersed directly in front of the television cameras. And furthermore, the authorities were gradually, not without the strong support of the West, swept away by national protests.

But one of the turning points was when Yanukovych, who still seemed to be hanging on, suddenly flew to China for a whole three days. At this time in the capital, near his administration, protests raged.

The former president of Ukraine agreed about something with the Chinese leaders. And they came to an agreement.

Crimea is ours!

On February 8th, 2013, the US and EU signed an intention to conclude the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership, under the terms of which a duty-free zone of trade between the US and Europe was formed. The EU market is the largest and the most saturated in the world. And there is a fight between the US and China for it.

China in the same the 2013 definitively put forward at the official level the idea of the New silk road from Asia to Europe, along which goods from the Heavenly Kingdom freely had to go to the Old World, cheaper than American ones, and quite at the high technological level of implementation.

In September, 2013, the People’s Republic of China signs contracts for 60 billion dollars for the construction of railways and highways with five countries of Central Asia. At the time of Euromaidan, when things couldn’t be better, Yanukovych offers to Xi Jinping participation in the project of the Silk road.

The agreements turned out to be significant. China will build a deep-water port near Yevpatoria with a goods turnover of 140 million tons per year, and also a channel for the passage of heavy-tonnage vessels. In addition infrastructure is created and improved: the airport, shipyards, plants (oil processing and for the production of liquefied gas), terminals, IT companies, beaches, training centers etc.

Besides this, the Chinese would have the right to rent 160,000 hectares to grow up wheat and corn. Construction was planned to begin at the end of 2014, and the HKND Group company of the billionaire Wang Jing, which build the well-known Nicaraguan channel, had to be the contractor.





Chinese investments in the port infrastructure had to be about 3 billion dollars. As is explained in the official publication of the People’s Republic of China “People’s Daily”, construction of a deep-water port in Crimea will allow Beijing to reduce approximately by 6,000 km. the trade route from the People’s Republic of China to Europe. China will be able to send its freights to Europe through the Suez Canal and the Mediterranean Sea, passing the Strait of Gibraltar. Around this new port an industrial zone of 300,000 sq.m will be also constructed. Ukraine and China plan to be jointly engaged in the reconstruction and development of the Sevastopol sea fish port and the creation of a zone of hi-tech industry.

But Yanukovych was overthrown…

Belarus Instead of Crimea

Ukraine has a unique geopolitical situation in the Great Silk road. Starting with Kazakhstan, and up to Ukraine, there is no need to change trains and wagons from broad-gauge railways to narrow-gauge railway, because the railroad was constructed on a unique sample at the time of the Russian Empire. The only country similar in these terms is Poland, which was also once in the contents of the Russian Empire, and, therefore, was developed under uniform laws of the railroads.

Ukrainian Crimea in the scheme of the Great Silk road could become a final point, and Ukraine – one of the beneficiary-countries. But it didn’t work out. Poland took the place of Ukraine, and now the strategic flow of goods from China will bypass Ukraine and will come to an end in Poland. The matter is in the global standoff: Americans and British control all key straits in the world except the exit from the Black Sea in the Mediterranean. The port in Crimea could become a huge transport hub of world value, but it was a direct hit to the interests of the US, because China at this time would receive an uncontrolled-by-Americans exit to the Mediterranean and consequently, Obama’s plan for the creation of the uniform American-European market was ruined.

Euromaidan, after Yanukovych’s agreements in China at the end o 2013 simply couldn’t end with anything other than his overthrow.

About the fact that Yanukovych’s agreements were real and obviously threatened the US speaks the signing of the Polish-Chinese and Polish-Belarusian contracts at the beginning of May, 2017, at the huge conference in Beijing, where there were heads of key countries of Eurasia.

As was reported by the official Belarusian news agency Belta, a week ago the Chinese corporation “CITIC Group” invested about $1.5 billion for the implementation of the new projects in Belarus. This concerns the creation of special robots, negotiations with the company were held personally by Lukashenko. Besides this, China is going to invest billions in the implementation of projects in the agro-industrial, agricultural, and petrochemical spheres of Belarus. Thus, in the near future alone China will invest $1.2 billion more into the agriculture of this rather small country.

It is also reported that one more Chinese corporation stated about their desire to invest capital into the construction of complexes for the production of milk in the Vitebsk region. The sum of the project is estimated to be more than $200 million.

At the beginning of May both Russia and Belarus, and Poland, at a conference in communist China, received multi-billion contracts. These are those countries through which the New silk road will pass.

The only one who isn’t present on this list is Ukraine. Look at the map published by the BBC.

Thus the unexecuted status of Crimea (Ukraine doesn’t recognize it as a part of Russia), most likely, won’t give the chance for the realization of the idea of a transport hub on the peninsula, at least, before the final construction of the Kerch Bridge.

The introduction of a visa regime with Russia, as we see, will extremely complicate the participation of Ukraine in the New Silk road.

And when the Kerch Bridge will be completed, probably Ukraine forever will find itself outside of the global project of the Great Silk road, even despite its advantageous position.