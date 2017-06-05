Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

For the third year the Ukrainian side shells the Donetsk People’s Republic. On the morning of June 5th, 2017, once again the frontline settlement of Staromikhailovka was subjected to punitive shelling. In the yard of civilians a UAF shell exploded.

“At 4 am the AFU begun to shoot at us. There were 3-5 shots. There was very big bang in our yard. We thought that it hit the verandah. It rattled the glass, knocked off the tableware. Then in 10 minutes it ceased, we left to look. The glass was torn apart, windows and doors were warped. Thank God that it didn’t hit the house, otherwise we wouldn’t exist,” resident number 1 said.

“It landed here in the yard, then three at the neighbors. And so on all down the street within half an hour. There was very strong bang sounds, I thought that it hit the verandah, but it hadn’t. At first we were in the house, and then when the shelling slightly subsided we went down into the basement. From the first of June the UAF deliberately shoot at the settlement,” said resident number 2 at the same location.

“At 4 am I heard arrivals [of shells – ed]. I was asleep in the kitchen. Then I heard how it arrived to us, the lights went out. I took a flashlight, ran out, and saw what arrived to the house,” described resident number 3 at a different location.