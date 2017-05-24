Translated by Ollie Richardson

16:06:49

24/05/2017



The Ukrainian side continues to shell the territories of the Donetsk People’s Republic, the victims of which are peaceful civilians. On May 24th, 2017, at the height of the working day the UAF shelled the residential district of Trudovskoye in the city of Donetsk using mortars, different types of grenade launchers, and small arms.

As a result of the punitive shelling of the residential district of Trudovskoye, there are wounded: at the Trudovskoye bus station — Soldatov Vladimir Ivanovich, born in 1953; 6 Sokolovsky Street, apartment 51 — Shilina Lyudmila Vladimirovna, born in 1953; 6 Sokolovsky Street, apartment 45 — Kot Tatyana Nikolaevna, born in 1975. The inhabitants were hospitalized at the nearest hospital.