07/11/2017

Russia celebrates the centenary of the Great socialist revolution. Under the leadership of the Central and Moscow City Committee of the Communist Party of Russia, a flower-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and Vladimir Lenin’s Mausoleum took place in the capital. The correspondents of FAN-TV took part in the festive actions.

More than 1,000 people with flowers, flags, posters, photos of the leaders of the Soviet state lined up in a huge column. In honor of the anniversary of the Great the October Revolution, representatives of 120 political parties from more than 80 countries of the world, members of 20 international democratic organizations, activists of the left movement arrived in Moscow. The most numerous delegations were from Brazil and Vietnam.

“Lenin is like the best person in the world! Vietnam and Russia is friendship and the best relations. Vietnam fought against the US, and the USSR gave a lot of help for the victory of Vietnam,” said the guest from Vietnam by the name of Wan.

“We are here on the anniversary of the socialist revolution. We are very happy, we are really proud of its achievements,” stated Saloa Basave [spelling of name may be inaccurate – ed] from Spain.

“The greatest event in my life! It is more dear than my life! At my last parade, I was like on the ‘Varyag‘,” rejoices the elderly demonstrator named Vladimir. “Communism lives! 90 million in China. Did you see the Congress? 90 million communists! And there they have a 1.5 billion population. So this is the result – the result of our communists, of Stalin, of our Soviet era.”

“It seems to me that, unlike us, the youth today are different. They think in a different way. And somehow this date is distant to them,” noted Emma Malova, the secretary of primary party office of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation and member of the “Children of War” organization in a conversation with the correspondent of FAN-TV. “It is for our youth, who worked the virgin soil, who went to Komsomol constructions, who lived when their souls belonged to themselves and to the Motherland, and to those people who did October, 1917 … We consider that these people are worthy of respect for ages.”

The first to lay flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier was Gennady Zyuganov. After the leader of communists, the executives of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, deputies of the State Duma, regional parliaments, communists, and Komsomol members of the Moscow city offices of the party paid tribute to the memory of the gone but still living in hearts era.

Gennady Benov, the member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, chairman of the Central Election Commission of the International Union of Soviet officers, retired Lieutenant-General, and Doctor of political sciences communicated with the reporter of FAN-TV:

“I think that now our main task is to return our achievements of the October Revolution to our people.”

“And how to do it?”

“For this purpose there is a need for daily, persistent work on an explanation about what was done to us, and to correct these errors. And we try!”

“Is communism alive today in Russia? What moods are there?”

“It is alive! Moods are strong, the Communist Party breathes with a broad chest, deep breath, and takes a starting positions before presidential elections!”

One of the main sacral symbols of communism is Lenin’s Mausoleum. The colourful procession of activists of the socialist movement honored the memory of the great leader of the proletariat, chanting fervent slogans and singing Soviet songs.

“Brotherly union and freedom is our fighting motto!” sang the pensioners who staged a demonstration with Lenin and Stalin’s portraits.

The deputy of the State Duma of the 6th convocation, secretary of the Moscow City Committee of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, the member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Vladimir Rodin commented on the participation of such a large number of people in the actions devoted to the centenary of the revolution:

“We didn’t especially invite them here, they initiated it themselves, all parties sent their representatives. This speaks about the popularity of the ideas of the October revolution. A hundred years passed, and people didn’t forget them! A hundred years later they came to the founder of our State, to someone who realized Marx’s theory in practice, and, I think, these ideas can’t die!”

Sergey came to the event in the center of Moscow together with his son Mark.

“By 1917 the degradation of the country reached the bottom, and there was a need to leave from this bottom. Unfortunately, this push turned out to be bloody, but it wasn’t possible without it,” argues the man. “By November, 1917, Bolsheviks were that uniting force that, by and large, started to restore the country. Unfortunately, uncle Gorbachev was a bad successor, he dismantled the country again, this comrade will be obliged to gather it again. Yes, Mark?”

The son with readiness shared his plans for life with the correspondent of FAN-TV:

“At first I will be a tankman, then the President, then a writer.”

“How you will govern when you are a President?”

“Well, I think in a good way. Any revolts that are for fascists, I will quell!”

