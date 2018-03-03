Translated by Ollie Richardson

On Friday, March 2, the tripartite contact group (TCG) on resolving the situation in Donbass declared a full and termless ceasefire in Donbass, since March 5th.

It is said in the statement of the TCG distributed by the press service of the special representative of the OSCE in the group of Martin Sajdik, reports Deutsche Welle.

“The tripartite contact group with the participation of representatives of certain districts of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions… emphasises the importance of ensuring peace for the population in the conflict zone in the east of Ukraine,” it is noted in the statement.

The TCG specified in the statement the importance of accepting and observing the orders for a ceasefire, the effective application of disciplinary actions should the truce be violated, and the avoidance of offensive actions and reconnaissance operations. Also, it is said in the statement about the importance of a strict ban on shelling in the direction of and from settlements, the deployment and use of heavy weapons in settlements and near them, and also the deliberate shelling of civil infrastructure, in particular schools, kindergartens, hospitals, and public places.