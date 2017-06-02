Translated by Ollie Richardson

In 2014-2015 participants of the so-called anti-terrorist operation used mass illegal repressions in relation to the residents of Donbass, subjecting them to torture with the demand to confess to “separatism”.

This was stated at a press conference in Kiev by the representative of the Ukrainian Helsinki Human Rights Union Andrey Gladun.

According to him, in the first year of war in Donbass the practice of detaining the local population of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions “on very general suspicions or guidance, accusations of supporting separatists or separatist views” was rather widespread.