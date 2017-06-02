Translated by Ollie Richardson 17:24:48 02/06/2017 politnavigator.net In 2014-2015 participants of the so-called anti-terrorist operation used mass illegal repressions in relation to the residents of Donbass, subjecting them to torture with the demand to confess to “separatism”. This was stated at a press conference in Kiev by the representative of the Ukrainian Helsinki Human Rights Union Andrey Gladun. According to him, in the first year of war in Donbass the practice of detaining the local population of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions “on very general suspicions or guidance, accusations of supporting separatists or separatist views” was rather widespread. “Unknown armed people came to a certain person, more often than not wearing masks, they forced this person to get into the car with them and to drive away. They often put a blindfold or a bag on their head. This person is held without communication with the outside world, often tortured with cruel behavior. From 23 persons whose cases are being considered, in relation to 19 of them torture and cruel behavior was used… In addition, unauthorized searches, during which the property was confiscated of detainees, which often didn’t come back, were widespread practice. Also detained were used as human shields or involved in work in close proximity to the combat zone,” stated Gladun. Copyright © 2017. All Rights Reserved.