Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

15:15:39

28/02/2018



The Constitutional Court recognised as unconstitutional the law “On the Fundamentals of the State Language Policy” (Kivalov-Kolesnichenko’s law), reported the leader of “Svoboda” Oleg Tyagnibok.

“Today is the last meeting of the Constitutional Court concerning the initiative and idea of the people’s deputies of Svoboda for the recognition of the scandalous law of Kivalov-Kolesnichenko as unconstitutional. The evidential base is 100%. The anti-Ukrainian law is now recognised as unconstitutional and was repealed,” quotes the press service citing the words of Tyagnibok.

As a reminder, the Constitutional Court in October, 2014, initiated proceedings on the case of compliance of the Constitution of the law “On the Fundamentals of the State Language Policy”, known as the “language law of Kivalov-Kolesnichenko”.



Igor Slidenko was the judge-speaker on this case. What the decision is that the court made isn’t specified. The press service of the court specified that the text of the decision will be published in the near future, and at the moment technical changes are being made to it.

How such a decision will be consistent with Part 3 of Article 10 of the Constitution – “in Ukraine, the free development, use and protection of Russian, and other languages of national minorities of Ukraine, is guaranteed” – and Article 24- according to which there can be no privileges or restrictions on the linguistic principle – the reformed judges of the Constitutional Court don’t say.