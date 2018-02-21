Translated by Ollie Richardson

The Court of Appeal of Kiev partially satisfied the claim of the lawyers of journalists Dmitry Vasilets and Evgeny Timonin, who were accused of assisting terrorists and separatism, and changed their measure of restraint from detention to house arrest for 60 days. This was reported by the correspondent of “Strana” from the place of events.

Thus, the court cancelled the decision of the Andrushevsky court and decided to reconsider the case in the first instance.

The judge decided to release Vasilets and Timonin from custody in the courtroom and to oblige them to be at their place of residence with the obligatory wearing of an electronic tag.



Dmitry Vasilets, after the judgment was announced, said that he is lost for words.

“I thank the team of lawyers who have done really titanic work and achieved a result. I am just lost for words! I thank all who supported us all this time,” stated the journalist.





The release of the journalists from jail was commented on by the lawyer Andrey Portnov on his Facebook page.