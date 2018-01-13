Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

Representatives of the regional public organisation “Kyyrym Birligi“ and the Public Council of the Crimean-Tatar people expressed their support for Vladimir Putin, who put himself forward as a candidate for participation in presidential elections in March, 2018. This was reported by the press service of “Kyyrym Birligi”.

On Saturday, January 13th, the public organisations held a conference, which was attended by 250 supporters from the different regions of Crimea: veterans of the national movement, scientific figures, teachers, and cultural figures. After the meeting the participants adopted a resolution to the President of Russia and Crimeans.

In the document it is specified that the public supports the candidacy of the incumbent President of the Russian Federation in the elections on March 18th, 2018, and also appeals to the inhabitants of the Republic of Crimea “to give their full support”.

“We consider that today there isn’t a more worthy candidate who will be able to continue and carry out large-scale transformations in the country,” it is said in the appeal.

In addition, they intend to actively participate in the collection of signatures of Crimean Tatars and other citizens of Crimea in support of Vladimir Putin, to carry out promotion during the pre-election period and explanatory work “among the population of the Republic, promoting the active participation of citizens in the elections on March 18th, 2018, for our candidate Vladimir Putin”.

Earlier, support for the incumbent President of the country in the elections was declared by the Russian and Ukrainian communities of Crimea, Assembly of Slavic people of Crimea, regional national-cultural autonomy “Belarusians of Crimea”, the Karaim community of Crimea, and the Crimean district Cossack society.