Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

18:02:34

05/02/2018

Representatives of the Crimean Tatars said that the Russian authorities legalised their language and their rehabilitation…



The corresponding video was posted on Facebook by the deputy of the State Duma Ruslan Balbek.

“Don’t separate yourself from your people. Make your choice on March 18th. Remember that your language, your rehabilitation, your rights were legalised by the Russian authorities,” wrote Balbek.

Representatives of the Crimean Tatars took part in the creation of the video. They reminded that in three and a half years much more was done for the Crimean Tatars than during the previous years when Crimea was a part of Ukraine, and urged people to rally and to go to elections.

“We remember how our people in 80’s and 90’s rallied around the idea to return to the native Crimea. Despite all tests and barriers, we embodied this dream in reality,” said the mufti of the muslims of Crimea Emirali Ablayev.

Among other achievements in recent years, the Crimean Tatars specified the recognition of their language as a State one in Crimea and also the rehabilitation of victims of repression.

In addition, in the video the sights of Crimea are shown. The construction of the Cathedral mosque, which begun after Crimea became a part of the Russian Federation, is shown.