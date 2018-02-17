Translated by Ollie Richardson

23:56:39

17/02/2018



The Kurultai of Crimean Muslims plans to raise in front of the German authorities the question of compensation for the damage and harm caused to the peninsula due to occupation during the Great Patriotic War. This is said in the statement adopted at the extraordinary Kurultai on Saturday.

In the document it is noted that during the specified period dozens of villages along with their inhabitants were destroyed in Crimea.

“The Great Patriotic War became a severe test for the residents of Crimea. During the years of occupation 127 Crimean villages together with their inhabitants, who the fascists accused of having ties with partisans, were exterminated. The enemies didn’t spare anybody, neither juvenile children, the elderly, nor women. Delegates of the Kurultai of Crimean Muslims are firmly convinced of the moral and legal right to return to the question of reparations,” it is said in the statement.

According to delegates of the Kurultai of Crimean Muslims, it is lawful to ask about compensation for the caused damage.

It is entrusted to the spiritual leadership of Crimean Muslims to create a working group that will research the question connected to the damage caused by Germany during the war. “It is entrusted with organising a group of experts for the preparation, registration, and the further transfer of documents that will be presented to the Federal Republic of Germany about compensation for damages and harm,” it is noted in the statement.

Crimea was occupied by German fascist aggressors from the autumn of 1941 until the spring of 1944.