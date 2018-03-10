Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

The details of the closed meeting between the President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko and bloggers became known – the issue of the deployment of peacekeepers in Donbass was also discussed. This was reported by the blogger Martin Brest on his Facebook page.

According to Brest, who was present at the meeting with the President, the Ukrainian authorities prepare for a quick forceful cleansing of Donbass after peacekeepers take the border with Russia under their control.

“In short, about what I understood after yesterday’s meeting. Such is the plan. At first peacekeepers will come and block the border in its entirety. Then the UAF will come and cleanse Donbass, in the style ‘if you don’t have a weapon – you can live, if you have a weapon – you’ll die’. After the withdrawal of Russians, the forces of the army corps of the ‘LDPR’ will be estimated to be approximately 15,000 people. How the cleansing itself will take place is difficult to plan, but: Russians won’t at any cost allow armed separatists from Donbass to come on to the territory of Russia, and in Ukraine nobody is going to grant them amnesty. Operative Reserve-1 will be involved,” wrote the blogger.

The site administrator of the punitive “Mirotvorets” Miroslav Oleshko also published details of yesterday’s meeting.