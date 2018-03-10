Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard
The details of the closed meeting between the President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko and bloggers became known – the issue of the deployment of peacekeepers in Donbass was also discussed. This was reported by the blogger Martin Brest on his Facebook page.
According to Brest, who was present at the meeting with the President, the Ukrainian authorities prepare for a quick forceful cleansing of Donbass after peacekeepers take the border with Russia under their control.
“In short, about what I understood after yesterday’s meeting. Such is the plan. At first peacekeepers will come and block the border in its entirety. Then the UAF will come and cleanse Donbass, in the style ‘if you don’t have a weapon – you can live, if you have a weapon – you’ll die’. After the withdrawal of Russians, the forces of the army corps of the ‘LDPR’ will be estimated to be approximately 15,000 people. How the cleansing itself will take place is difficult to plan, but: Russians won’t at any cost allow armed separatists from Donbass to come on to the territory of Russia, and in Ukraine nobody is going to grant them amnesty. Operative Reserve-1 will be involved,” wrote the blogger.
The site administrator of the punitive “Mirotvorets” Miroslav Oleshko also published details of yesterday’s meeting.
“The President’s position – no pessimism, only belief in victory. His position towards enemies of the State is ruthless. Those who he spoke about are those who you think about – he hates them, he despises them like fleas who need to be crushed for the fact that they work against Ukraine together with the Kremlin. He hates Putin, and those who became his helpers and allies – even more so. He will forgive nobody for anything,” wrote Oleshko.
“Poroshenko was the only one who was in the ATO zone on the frontline many times. Tymoshenko and Gritsenko have never been to the frontline in all 4 years of war. They have nothing to say about war. The President donates one billion of his own funds for the army. He buys weapons at his own expense. He very much wants us to have the best special troops, the best snipers. The President actively reads military bloggers. The President heard the proposals of military bloggers and asked them to transfer more information to him,” said the propagandist, praising Poroshenko.
“About the future – the President completely follows belief in victory … It is necessary to unite, not to quarrel, and, at this difficult time for the country, to be a united whole … There is a lot of force and energy, it will be enough for all of us … when there is strong family support, forces will always be found. Like how they were found when in December he was on Maidan, trying not to allow bloodshed, and when he was in Crimea to not allow annexation. And now he also rushes into battle, in which the most important thing is belief in victory. I believe in it, do you?” pathetically concludes Oleshko.
