Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

22:21:39

18/11/2017

The other day the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine by a majority vote approved the bill “On Strengthening the Guarantees of the Safety of Children”. The document provides the creation of a special police structure that is charged with control over “patriotic education of pupils of schools and technical training colleges”, and also carrying out preventive work with parents who don’t pay due attention to the formation in their children of an “active civic position”. The funds for the mentioned innovation were already allocated in the Ukrainian State budget for 2018, which pleased the leaders of local extreme right-wing movements. Whether or not the authorities in Kiev and the ultra-nationalist organizations uncontrolled by them will succeed in raising “new patriots of Maidan” was found out by the correspondent of the Federal News Agency.

In one of the schools of the Chernigov region a grandiose scandal erupted. In the essay on a subject “The President is our pride and the guarantor of the constitution”, the tenth-grader Nikolay S. called the acting head of the Ukrainian State “a Banderist who came to power on the wave of nationalist hysteria”.

The father of the young author was immediately summoned “to the carpet” by the Director of the educational institution. The parent was popularly explained that his son is unlikely to finish school with the gold medal that Nikolay was close to getting.

“I was told that the child, which hates the foundations of statehood, in general has no right to receive a certificate,” said the tenth-grader’s father to the correspondent of FAN in a confidential conversation. “They also promised to put me personally in the spotlight, conducting verification regarding loyalty. They can write to my employers, and I will be sacked”.

It is the so-called “police of patriotism” that will verify the degree of “loyalty” of children and their parents. According to the main postulates of the bill adopted by the Verkhovna Rada, “respect for the country’s leaders”, “honoring the heroes who perished for the independence of Ukraine” and, lastly, “a disposition for self-sacrifice for the sake of the future of the Motherland” will be the cornerstone of the education of the so-called “ideal Ukrainian citizen“.

“Children must cry at the very first sound of the anthem, otherwise it is impossible to call them Ukrainians and future worthy members of society,” noted the curator of “pedagogical programs” of the Right Sector organization, one of the authors of the document Miroslav Kosar. “And the especially-trained law enforcement bodies will only guide the children on the right path”.

To the question precisely what methods will be used in the work of such “mentors”, Kosar didn’t answer.

After all, an answer isn’t even needed. According to independent experts, in this concrete case the interests of Ukrainian radicals and the government completely coincide.

“The team of President Poroshenko methodically strangles any manifestations of dissent. Kiev isn’t able to perceive objective criticism at all,” said the European human rights activist Anders Berg to the Federal News Agency. “In turn, nationalists intend to attract the youth to their side, which will join their ranks over time. Both those and the others hope that already when leaving school the young people will go to Donbass — to ‘defend the interests of the Motherland'”.

Berg with bitter irony noted that the fate of such children as Nikolay S. is actually predetermined.

“They for sure will be obliged to get further education in the Russian Federation or in Europe: the label of ‘unreliable citizen’ is guaranteed for them in their Motherland,” he noted.

Anyway, whatever happens, in a number of Ukrainian regions, within the framework of preparation for the new academic year, the Departments of Education at local administrations already started planning hundreds of “patriotic actions”, which will take place under the control of the new supervisory body. Among them — reading and performances on the topic “Russia is the Aggressor Country”, “Maidan in My Heart”, and even “Our President is a pledge of Ukraine’s prosperity”. “Prosvita” Society and the semi-militarized “Trident of Stepan Bandera” organisation plan to join the holding of such acts.

From their example, “lessons of patriotism”, perhaps, will soon become the main school subject definitively.