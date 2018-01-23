Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

15:39:49

23/01/2018



The former participant of the “ATO” and son of the deputy minister of Ukraine “concerning the temporarily occupied territories and internally displaced persons” Pavel Tuka told the Ukrainian media that the former chief of staff of the punitive “Aidar” battalion Valentin Likholit and his colleague Igor Radchenko (nickname “Rubezh”) are involved in serious crimes committed in Donbass.

According to him, this concerns marauding, assaults, and the infliction of bodily injuries.

“In one village in Donbass a church was plundered. And the local residents caused a scandal by accusing Aidar members of doing this. And conscientious Aidar members started to investigate the situation. They cracked open a safe belonging to Likholit, and found stolen church utensils inside. And what do we see in court concerning this person? Under the pressure of the public, Likholit was released. How is this possible?!” said an outraged Tuka.

In addition, referring to the chief military prosecutor of Ukraine Anatoly Matios, he has said that the witnesses of the affairs of Likholit and Radchenko testified that the militants are suspected of cutting off the ears of a nine-year-old girl.

“Recently the chief military prosecutor Anatoly Matios came to speak to me online and wrote that some additional testimonies are being given there. There are several people connected to the same case — Likholit, ‘Rubezh’ … So, Matios wrote that in one episode witnesses even described how these militants cut off the ears of a 9-year-old girl in order to take her gold earrings!” he said. “I think that if it is the chief military prosecutor who speaks about this, it means that he speaks having concrete reasons and evidence. And here, like in many other cases, out-and-out villains and bastards who are trialed for real crimes are depicted by society as ‘poor patriots’ who the ‘mean authorities’ put in prison. And this is very bad,” summed up Tuka.

