Translated by Ollie Richardson

18:52:02

09/02/2018



The global experience of military conflicts shows that as of this current moment (the fourth year of war) the post-war demining of Donbass will take no less than 40 years.

This was stated by the President of the NGO “International Antiterrorism Unity” and reserve officer Colonel Aleksandr Dichek in the press center of “Glavcom” at a press conference on the topic: “The humanitarian demining of Donbass” .

“The problem (humanitarian demining) is characterised by three indicators. The first is the area of mine clearing – more than 7,000 square kilometers, an enormous territory. The second indicator is the time of mine clearing. According to the UN, 1 year of war equates to about ten years of mine clearing. Imagine how much we need to clear our territory – almost forty years,” said Dichek.

The expert noted that, for example, in Croatia demining continues for the 19th year, in Bosnia and Herzegovina – the 17th year, in Azerbaijan – also for the 17th year.