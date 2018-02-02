Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

The vicar of the Church of the Tithes of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church appealed to the American President Donald Trump, asking to defend the monastery against the lawlessness of Ukrainian radicals.

“The vicar of the Church of the Tithes of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church archimandrite Gideon (Charon) – a US citizen and order bearer (he served in California, was a chaplain on a ship of US Navy, and was awarded a governmental award) – appealed on behalf of the brotherhood of the church (among it there are three Americans) and the tithe community among Kiev’s residents to the President Trump with a call to defend them against lawlessness and arbitrariness,” wrote the press secretary of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church Vasily Anisimov in an article published on Friday on the “Interfax Religion” website.

According to him, a similar request was sent to fellow American orthodox brothers in faith – the US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and the US Ambassador in Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

The church of the Dormition of the Theotokos Tithe is the first stone church of Ancient Rus built by the Chersonese Greeks under the Holy Great Prince Vladimir, Equal of the Apostles.

The representative of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church reminded that last week, on January 25th, militants firstly tried to set fire to the church, having dragged canisters with gasoline to it, and then cut the information stand using a circular saw, insulting and threatening the priests.

The police arrested two instigators, for who the investigative judge Tatyana Levitskaya determined arrest with the right to bail, however she reported that her, her family, and her children were subjected to intimidation by the militants, noted the interlocutor of the agency.

The militants themselves urged brothers-in-arms from similar groups to unite and demolish the church from the face of the earth.