Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

20:15:42

26/02/2018



After the story about the destroyed ambulance, soldiers of the UAF, namely the mythical so-called “Mospino” operational-tactical group, and actually the 93rd brigade of the UAF, weren’t going to stop there. Just several days later, in the same place, in Dokuchaevsk 3 (!!!) anti-tank missiles destroyed a civil GAZelle transporting bread.

On February 26th at 12:40 the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired at the city of Dokuchaevsk using anti-tank guided missiles. As a result of the actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, a civil GAZelle car was destroyed and houses were damaged.

Here is what an eyewitness said about the event:

“I was in the yard. There was an explosion. And I saw pieces of iron flying up. There was one explosion, then a second. Then I immediately went to the house.”



The first UAF missile missed its target. The second one hit the rear of the bread truck, after which the driver managed to get out. But the “warriors of the light” didn’t stop at this, and finished off the civilian vehicle.



We wait for fresh videos from the so-called “press center of the headquarters of the ATO” where they heroically destroy another “BMP”.