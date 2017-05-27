Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

May 26th – a gloomy date in the history of the war in Donbass. Three years ago on this day war, in fact, for the first time came directly to Donetsk – fights for the airport started, there were the first victims among civilians of the city. This same day is also the first day of fighting using attack aircraft in this war.

On this date I wanted to make a small review of the combat path of Ukrainian pilots in the spring/summer of 2014. However, whilst collecting materials I faced a phenomena much more indicative than dry statistics of combat sorties, losses, or tactical nuances of the use of aircraft.



Today the events of the war in Donbass turned into a series of everyday news about the latest shelling of the suburbs of Donetsk, Makeevka, or Yasinovataya. Former emotional heat in the past, and acts of the Kiev regime are more and more concentrated on a ridiculous ban of social networks or summoning Stalin and Beria for interrogation in the virtual prosecutor’s office of Crimea.

It’s as if time disguised those acts that people who stood at the head of “new” Ukraine appeared to be capable of. But another more moral and psychological phenomenon became the fact that of what many became capable of and many of those who took part in the war on the side of the UAF.

And if to speak about pilots, they became one of the first who shocked with their ruthlessness towards citizens. I will recall only the examples most tragic in their consequences of the actions of the Ukrainian Air Force in the spring/summer of 2014.

May 26th, Donetsk – during fights for the airport Ukrainian jets and helicopters struck with airstrikes and fired from machine guns at the district near the airport itself and the railway station of the city. As a result of these strikes, according to different data, no less than ten civilians were killed. There is also data on two dozen dead.

Some were killed on the road during the strike on cars, some were killed on the station square. For the city, which at that moment was still peaceful, the events became a bolt from the blue and a shock.

On June 2nd the Ukrainian Su-25 attack jet fired missiles at the building of the former regional administration in the center of Lugansk. As a result of the attack eight people, including five women, were killed. The government in Kiev in a cynical manner claimed it was the explosion of the air-conditioner in the building.

At sunrise on July 2nd the Ukrainian Su-25 jets struck a blow on the suburb of the settlement of Stanitsa Luganskaya. This is a housing area where there were no military facilities of the militia. On that day 12 people, including two children, were killed. The government in Kiev called this blow an annoying mistake. Naturally, nobody incurred any punishment, and some days later Poroshenko awarded the pilots of the brigade that struck this blow the Order of Bogdan Khmelnitsky.

Also two weeks later, on July 15th, a new blow was struck also at daybreak on a housing estate, this time in the city of Snezhnoye. As a result of explosions, and also under the rubble of the destroyed houses, 11 people were killed, dozens were wounded. This time, according to Kiev, the blow was struck by Russian jets to compromise the Ukrainian authorities in the eyes of the inhabitants of the region.

More than two weeks later, on July 30th – and again at daybreak – the Ukrainian jets struck a blow around the city of Krasny Luch. Bombs destroyed a gas station, hit a housing estate, and only by a miracle the number of victims was limited to one person.

However the most terrifying case occurred on August 13th in the city of Zugres.

A few days before this, in the surrounding area fighting with the encircled Ukrainian group subsided – some of the units surrendered, some units managed to breakthrough. Silence was established in the city. The people, deceived by calm and pining languishing from the heat, used the day off to visit a beach on the local reservoir.

After midday Ukrainian jets appeared, and started fill up beach with cluster bombs. Eyewitnesses counted more than 40 explosions. People were dying by whole families – in total on that day the Ukrainian Air Force killed 13 people. About fifty more received wounds.

No official comments after this incident followed. In this case it is impossible to see the slightest military logic, except cruel revenge for the recent defeat of the UAF in the southern cauldron.

At that moment many in Donbass couldn’t believe that Ukrainian pilots could resort to such bloody crimes against their own fellow citizens. There were rumours about certain NATO mercenaries who conduct sorties in jets of the Ukrainian Air Force.

However the reality appeared to be much more prosy.

All these crimes were committed by two dozen pilots of the 299th brigade of tactical aviation, which is based in the city of Nikolaev. One of the shot down pilots Yury Shevtsov, who was taken prisoner on August 18th, during interrogation named the names of 13 colleagues who committed all the crimes stated above.

Also the identity of Shevtsov himself was shocking.

During interrogation it became clear that this externally quite intelligent and educated person took part in air raids, including on the city of Gorlovka, where his mother, sister, and other relatives at that time lived.

However, even the understanding of the fact that during the performance of such tasks he can become the murderer of his own family didn’t stop the pilot. The question arises: what was the motivation of this person? Love for the Motherland, the call of duty, the desire to protect the population from the “Russian aggressors”?

Customs that reigned already long before war in the 299th brigade prompt that everything once again is more prosy – money that was promised to the military personnel for the commission of combat sorties.

The fact that Ukrainian pilots are ready for money and material values for a lot of things shows the characteristic case that occurred even before the war. Pilot of the brigade Lieutenant-Colonel Vadim Dzyubenko in 2013 became known for his participation in a loud scandal that sparked around departmental housing.

This person tried to grab for himself the two-room apartment that was allocated to the widow of his own colleague, who recently died of a serious illness. Neither the fact that the widow herself was a serviceman of the same brigade, or the existence of two little children – nothing stopped the Lieutenant-Colonel.

By bribery of officials, paid-for articles in the press, and contractual judicial proceedings on the eve of the war itself, he managed to achieve what he wanted to. He grabbed the apartment.

In January, 2013, local journalists asked themselves question: whether “will those military servicemen, who so obviously put themselves out in this ‘war’ for a living space will be able to later furiously and faithfully defend women and children who expect his help? How will he behave then if already today, during peaceful time, he spits on the fact that someone is weaker than him, and needs help and support?”

Time showed that the Lieutenant-Colonel not only won’t begin to defend women and children, but for rather small money is ready to destroy these women and children without any mercy.

Considering such moral shape, it is possible to imagine also one of the methods by means of which similar pilots were motivated to participate in the raids on Donbass.

Probably, they were proposed an alternative – either to participate in war and to receive for this additional material compensation, or appropriate authorities will give the green light in the cases about numerous plunders and misappropriation, which, without any doubts, prospered before war in this brigade. So either you go to become a “hero”, or you go to court.

And two dozen pilots of the brigade quite consciously chose the fate of being murderers of their own compatriots, and in the case of Shevtsov – also his own fellow countrymen and even relatives.

By early autumn of 2014, in view of the increasing resistance of air defenses of the militia, flights of “aces” of the UAF became absolutely impossible. Having lost six attack jets from the 20–25 that were combat-ready, the 299th brigade ended its disgraceful participation in the war.

Later the actions of the Ukrainian Air Force received devastating verdicts from experts of different countries who analyzed the actions of the Ukrainian pilots. However, the moral aspect of their participation stood aside.

But the time came to share the trophies – the awards allocated for participation in fights, material means, apartments. And here pilots again showed themselves in all their beauty.

In the brigade the series of scandals and clashes that broke out ended in the fact that in December, 2016, three pilots who took part in raids on Donbass simultaneously quit.

As was reported then by the pro-government Dumskaya publication: “participants of military operations ‘received a minimum from what was due to them’. Besides this, awards, military weapons, cars, and apartments due to them were taken away by commanders and colonels for themselves. Such is the result of ‘fighting work’.”

In general the phenomenon of the pilots of the 299th brigade goes far beyond the subject of war in Donbass. It raises a question in general about the state that Post-Soviet society found itself in as a consequence of the decomposition of societal morals.

This question, of course, demands focused studying by sociologists and social psychologists. But so far, alas, everything often comes to an end with primitive stamps of promotion concerning propaganda about Banderism or even some certain genetic tendency of residents of Ukraine to similar behavior.

But without a more intellectual answer to the question about the reasons for what happened in Ukraine, the future of all the former Post-Soviet space remains under the threat of newer and newer repetitions of similar human catastrophes.



