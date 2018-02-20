Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

16:32:49

20/02/2018



In Marinka and Krasnogorovka – both controlled by Kiev – locals have been forced to live without heating for four years. This was stated in the program prepared by the journalists of the “Donbass TV” channel.

It is noted that the gas pipe was already destroyed during the fighting in 2014. Since then nobody has engaged in its repair, and the authorities just keep saying “wait a little longer”.

The locals use coal, firewood, or electricity instead of the standard centralised heating, and many of them moved from high-rise buildings to abandoned private houses.

However, among them there are those who have no place to go. In such a case they remain in their apartments, where it isn’t much warmer than it is outside. Many are forced to use oil heaters to heat rooms, because of which utility bills often match the size of pensions or are even more. In order to somehow survive, most elderly persons are forced to sell their furniture.

“I have nothing to live off. I sold my bed. Now I posted an announcement that I’m selling my table and a 3-way vanity mirror,” said the elderly female resident of Marinka Olga.

The authorities promise to repair the broken gas pipe, however they don’t know how to do it. This was confirmed also by the head of the so-called military-civil administration of the Donetsk region Pavel Zhebrivsky.

“Currently we don’t have a partner from the regional gas company. Now we are looking for an alternative partner company that would offer us a gas pipe project. If everything goes well, then both Marinka and Krasnogorovka will soon have gas,” promised Zhebrivsky.

As a reminder, earlier it was reported that, according to Zhebrivsky, the residents of Avdeevka and seven more nearby towns became the hostages of the monopolist “Donetskoblgaz”, which sabotages the gas supply of people already on the completed gas pipeline.