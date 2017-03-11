Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

01:47:32

11/03/2017



During the course of his visit to the Donetsk People’s Republic, Pierre Malinowski went in the district of Yasinovataya with the team of journalists of the agency Novorossia. He wanted to see with his own eyes what the Western media is silence about, and to know what conditions the civilians of Donbass under Ukrainian shelling live in. Despite the Minsk Agreements the shelling has not stopped for a single day.

The visit began with a meeting with the mayor of Yasinovataya Oleg Morgun, who at first introduced the situation in his region, and then took the team to the villages of Spartak and of Mineralnoye, which are located close to the Avdeevka industrial zone, and which the front line passes though.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Mineralnoye is about 6 km from the city of Yasinovataya. The mayor drove the French historian to the school of the village where 28 children between the ages 7-14 study. They come to classes according to the situation, because there are days when it is dangerous to leave shelters.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The school also has one shelter, which Pierre Malinowski wanted to go down into to see where the children take shelter during the shelling of the army of the Kiev regime. The small space in the basement, which is badly lighted, is equipped with wooden seats. A grown-up person finds it difficult to stand upright here, while 28 schoolchildren plus the teachers have to stay here sometimes during 2-3 consecutive hours until the shelling ceases, so that they can resume their classes.

