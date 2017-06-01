Translated by Ollie Richardson

The residents of Donetsk came to the Central Scherbakov Park of Culture and Leisure to take part in the actions “Angels” in memory of the killed young residents of Donbass as a result of the military aggression of Ukraine.

On International Children’s Day on June 1st participants at the event remembered about the dead, and as a sign of mourning released burning lanterns into the sky.

The action took place on the bridge before the entrance to the park, along which the drawings of school students representing the world through the eyes of children were hanged out. The parents of the dead also participated in the action.