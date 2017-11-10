Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

19:49:31

10/11/2017

In Ukraine the mortar operators of one of the units of the UAF was awarded diplomas. However, according to them, they don’t even know what they are shooting at…

The official “Ukrainian Military TV” published a video from which it follows that the mortar operators [of the UAF – ed] aren’t aware of where they are shooting. According to them, this isn’t important.

In Pesky fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, after being rewarded with diplomas on the Day of Missile Forces and Artillery (November 3rd) spoke about how they fire at the settlements of Donbass.

“Frankly speaking, we don’t know what the targets are that we shoot at — we were given coordinates, we fire one-two shells, if over there it doesn’t calm down, we fire a couple more shells,” reported one of the mortar operators.

He stated that “from above” they are given only the coordinates of targets, not always specifying what is there. But the main thing for the mortar operators is to “fulfil the task so that money wasn’t spent on arms in vain, and it hit the mark”.

As the Ukrainian fighters say, where exactly the shells land “isn’t important at all”.