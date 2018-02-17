Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

On February 16th Ukrainian saboteurs staged an attempt to enter the territory of the DPR. As a result of the unsuccessful operation, the Ukrainian Armed Forces suffered losses.

“On the night of February 16th the Ukrainian occupiers staged another foray via a saboteur-terrorist group. From positions near the settlement Pesky a group of Ukrainian troops from the 57th separate motor-infantry brigade under the command of the war criminal Golovashenko, numbering eight people, tried to carry out a military sortie,” stated the head of the press service of the DPR Armed Forces Daniil Bezsonov. “Thanks to the vigilance of our defenders, the enemy was stopped whilst approaching positions. By opening fire from small arms no less than two Ukrainian fighters were killed, and two were wounded. One of the saboteurs Vasily Zhemelinsky, who was abandoned by his colleagues on the battlefield, was taken prisoner,” continued Bezsonov.

While interrogating the saboteur taken prisoner some interesting details became known. It turns out that the Ukrainian occupiers waited it out in the trenches for already the second period of time, waiting for rotation. Alcoholism and drug addiction flourishes due to inaction. Thus, last night a group of servicemen from the 34th battalion of the 57th brigade, having drank home-brewed alcohol, decided to earn medals before departing from the zone of the so-called ATO. The captured Ukrainian fighter said that mortar-men of the 57th brigade shell the settlements of the Republic whilst being in the same deranged state.

Besides this, he confirmed the available information about a group of high-ranking officers from the US conducting an inspection of units in the ATO zone. According to the captured saboteur, preparation for this inspection was more careful than it was for the arrival of Generals from the General Staff of the UAF: they were forced to buy new uniforms, they hid heavy and faulty machinery. Clear instructions came from the headquarters of the brigade to show off in front of American curators and to try to give the impression of high combat readiness.

The prisoner spoke about the extremely negative attitude of civilians towards the Ukrainian occupiers, in connection with the thriving crime in the ranks of Ukrainian “defenders”. When leaving their positions and going to the headquarters of the battalion and brigade in other settlements, Ukrainian military personnel in order to preserve their lives and health change into civilian clothes so that the people’s “gratitude” doesn’t reach them.