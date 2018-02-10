Translated by Ollie Richardson

The English and Russian language versions of the data that the employees of the OSCE Mission provides in their reports concerning shelling in Donbass cardinally differs.

This was reported during a briefing by the official representative of the Defense Ministry of the DPR Eduard Basurin.

During the briefing Eduard Basurin noted that on February 7th, from positions of the 54th separate mechanised brigade near the Svetlodarsk arc, the UAF conducted shelling on the positions of the DPR Armed Forces to the northeast of the settlement of Logvinovo using MLRS Grad, at the same time 180 rockets were fired. In the report of the OSCE Mission for February 8th this fact is confirmed, but only in the English-language version.



However, the data included in the Russian language version of the report differs from the original:

“In the Russian language version of the report posted on the official site of the OSCE, 60 outgoing launches of rockets from positions around 5-7 km to the northeast of the settlement Svetlodarsk where units of the AFU are positioned are read as 60 explosions estimated as shots from MLRS Grad,” he emphasised.

