10/02/2018
The English and Russian language versions of the data that the employees of the OSCE Mission provides in their reports concerning shelling in Donbass cardinally differs.
This was reported during a briefing by the official representative of the Defense Ministry of the DPR Eduard Basurin.
During the briefing Eduard Basurin noted that on February 7th, from positions of the 54th separate mechanised brigade near the Svetlodarsk arc, the UAF conducted shelling on the positions of the DPR Armed Forces to the northeast of the settlement of Logvinovo using MLRS Grad, at the same time 180 rockets were fired. In the report of the OSCE Mission for February 8th this fact is confirmed, but only in the English-language version.
However, the data included in the Russian language version of the report differs from the original:
“In the Russian language version of the report posted on the official site of the OSCE, 60 outgoing launches of rockets from positions around 5-7 km to the northeast of the settlement Svetlodarsk where units of the AFU are positioned are read as 60 explosions estimated as shots from MLRS Grad,” he emphasised.
“Ukrainian propagandists hurried to turn the arisen difficulties of the translation in their own favor, and presented it in the media as the OSCE Mission recording shelling by the army of the DPR on positions of the UAF, once again having completely perverted the sense.
I want to appeal to the leadership of the OSCE to exercise better control over the officials who are engaged in translating the reports of the Mission into Russian, and also to specify the wording ‘outgoing shots’ or ‘incoming explosions’ to not give the Ukrainian pseudo-media a reason to manipulate their audience,” summed up Basurin.
