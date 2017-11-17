Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

The Italian “Il Giornale” published material titled “The Sniper’s version of events of the Kiev massacre: Orders from the opposition”, written based on the documentary “Ukraine. Hidden Truth” – a snippet of which was published on the website of the publication, which is interesting for a number of reasons.

"Ucraina, le verità nascoste". I cecchini di Maidan si confessano con una sconcertante verità.

In it a certain Aleksandr Revazishvilli remembers the tragic shooting on February 20th, 2014, in Kiev when a group of mysterious snipers opened fire on protesters and police officers:

“Everyone begun to do two or three shots at a time. It lasted for fifteen, twenty minutes. We had no choice. We were ordered to shoot both at the police and at protesters, without any difference. I was absolutely indignant”. Aleksandr Revazishvilli was presented as a former member of the security service of the former president of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili. There were two more persons with him. They were employed in Tbilisi by the military adviser of Saakashvili Mamuka Mamulashvili, and were proposed to support together with other volunteers (Georgians and Lithuanians) the protesters in Kiev in exchange for a reward of $5,000 each. They arrived in Ukraine on counterfeit passports and went on “Maidan”.

In the beginning, without weapons, which they were given on February 18th. “In each bag there were three or four names of weapons, there were Makarov pistols, AKM assault rifles, carbines, and packs of ammunition,” said Revazishvilli, quoted by the Italian newspaper. Next day Mamulashvili sent them to the Conservatory building and Hotel Ukraine with the task of shooting at the area and to sow chaos. When Revazishvilli asked Mamulashvili: “But who do we shoot?”, he answered: “Who and where is unimportant, it is necessary to shoot in order to seed chaos”.

Until now, these people were silent, but now they decided to expose their clients, because they haven’t been paid off: “At that time I didn’t understood, I wasn’t ready, then I understood. We were used. We were used and framed”.

In the publication it is reported that this massacre changed the fate of Europe and Italy, having triggered a crisis, which was followed by sanctions against Russia, and further counter-sanctions have come back like a boomerang for the Italian economy. This material is interesting from several points of view.

Firstly, the truth about the key provocation of “Maidan” starts to leak out, and in the western press too, which gives a true assessment, including for Europe, of the consequences of the coup in Ukraine. Secondly, is Saakashvili really so dangerous that they decided to remove him at the price of such exposure? Anyway, the revelations of the Georgian snipers shed light on the cynical methods of the so-called “revolution of dignity”, giving the grounds to put those guilty of this tragedy in the dock.

Elena Melnik, deputy of the People’s Council of the Donetsk People’s Republic

