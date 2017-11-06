Translated by Ollie Richardson

17:28:03

06/11/2017

The correspondent of the Federal News Agency received the details about the condition of the children who were blown up yesterday by an unexploded shell in Donetsk.

Yesterday three Donetsk children were blown up while playing with an explosive object on the territory of school No. 110. Artem Yarovoy – year of birth 2007 – died on the spot from his wounds. His coevals Yury Raskosov and Evgeny Bogdanov were brought to the Republic Traumatology Center (RTC).

The condition of the child-victims after the explosion remains serious. At the moment one of boys successfully underwent an operation and was transferred to the traumatology department. The second one remains on life support. Doctors continue to fight for his life.

At present, for medical reasons and at the request of parents, the doctors won’t allow representatives of the press to communicate with the victims. The manager of the children’s unit at the Donetsk RTC Veniamin Zhelevsky commented to the Federal News Agency about Yury and Evgeny’s condition.

“Yesterday two children arrived in a serious condition, with multiple shrapnel wounds to their lower extremities. They were operated on by several teams. Traumatologists, surgeons, and microsurgeons. Today the condition of one child is stable. We estimate it as a moderately severe state, he was transferred to another unit. One boy remains in a serious condition,” said Zhelevsky.

It is worth noting that the type of explosive device that wounded the children hasn’t yet been established. Nevertheless, this tragic incident serves as another reminder that in the frontline city it is always necessary to be vigilant. Any unfamiliar object can potentially pose a risk to health and life.